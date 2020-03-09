Innovations in agricultural and biological engineering recently were recognized by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers. The winners of the society’s 2020 AE50 award program have developed solutions to improve efficiency, reduce waste, promote safety and advance quality of life, said Joe Walker, the organization’s director of publications.
The contest entries were evaluated by an international panel of industry specialists from the areas of technology, design and product development. The entries were ranked on the basis of innovation, significant engineering advancement, and impact on market served.
Forty-eight awards were presented at the 2020 Agricultural Equipment Technology Conference in February in Louisville, Kentucky.
The winners of the 2020 AE50 awards will be featured in this edition and in the next few editions of Agri-View. Advances in seeding technology are featured here.
John Deere N500C series air drill
The John Deere N500C series air drill was designed to give small-grain producers easier meter access and a larger commodity tank. Electric-drive meters have been designed to improve seed-population control in four sections. Optional tank scales enable on-the-go seeding calibration from the cab. John Deere’s RelativeFlow blockage offers row-to-row seed-flow monitoring. Operators can set opener-downforce pressures as soil conditions change. Openers allow improved seed-placement accuracy with reduced maintenance. The company’s SeedPlus app enables producers to calibrate meters and tank scales from a tablet or mobile device.
Case IH Precision Air 5 series air carts
Case IH has added a curve-compensation option for its Precision Air 5 series air carts. It automatically adjusts seeding rate across the drill width to deliver more uniform seed distribution on both the inside and outside of curves. The option independently controls the individual electric motors of the AccuSection metering system as the tractor and seeding system travel through a curve. If the drill is turning left through a curve its left side will have proportionately reduced seeding rates. The right side will have proportionately increased seeding rates. That provides for a more consistent seeding rate.
Case IH Wing-wheel system for Early Riser planter
Case IH has introduced a wing-wheel system for the Early Riser 2160 split-row large front-fold planter. It's designed to maintain continuous ground contact with the 47-row 15-inch planter’s tandem wing wheels in both planting and transport positions. That improves weight distribution between the tractor drawbar, the planter wing wheels, and the planter center section carrying wheels during road transport. Decreased weight on the tractor drawbar during transport reduces strain on both tractor and planter. It reduces or eliminates the need for heavy-duty tractor drawbar support. Conversion from planting to transport positions and back is accomplished with an in-cab display.
New Holland P-series air carts
The New Holland P-Series Air Carts feature an automatic leveling and agitation system. The system ensures that fine seed, inoculants or other products of small particle size cover meter rollers during near-empty tank conditions. The mechanical leveling device is powered by an electric motor. Bin-level sensors automatically move product in the proper direction. Software controls the device and alerts the operator. The system automatically performs either as a leveler or for agitation when leveling isn’t required. That feature provides maximum productivity in situations when product is running low in a fourth tank, and reduces likelihood of product bridging.
