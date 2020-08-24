The Association of Women in Agriculture Benefit Corporation recently awarded three graduate-student scholarships to alumni members of the Association of Women in Agriculture. The scholarships were awarded to Summer Henschel, Clare Gietzel and Kate Jaeger.
Henschel earned in 2020 a bachelor’s degree in dairy science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She will soon begin her first year at the UW-School of Veterinary Medicine. She said she plans to specialize in food-animal medicine.
Gietzel graduated in 2018 from UW-Madison. She is currently a second-year master's student, studying applied plant sciences at the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities. She is focusing on wild-rice breeding, genetics and conservation.
Jaeger graduated in 2016 from UW-Madison, where she studied life sciences communication. She is pursuing a master’s degree in agricultural economics from Purdue University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Indiana University.
The Association of Women in Agriculture Benefit Corporation supports the Association of Women in Agriculture at UW-Madison. Visit awamadison.org for more information.