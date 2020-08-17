The typical summer surge in all-terrain vehicle – ATV – injuries began early this year, partly due to children not attending school as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Dr. Charles Jennissen, a pediatric emergency physician and clinical professor in the departments of pediatric and emergency medicine at the University of Iowa. Jennissen and his colleagues in the Injury Free Coalition for Kids started a collaborative study to compare injuries during COVID-19 to a year ago.
Each year in the United States about 40,000 children younger than age 16 are treated in emergency departments for ATV-related injuries, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. The organization recommends that children younger than 16 not operate all-terrain vehicles. Such vehicles with a saddle-seat and handle bars are relatively unsteady. They have a high center of gravity and narrow track, a combination that makes them at greater risk for rolling, Jennissen said.
Matthew Groppi, a recreational safety warden for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, in summer 2018 investigated an elevated number of fatal ATV and utility-terrain vehicle crashes. Of all the incidents that summer, those resulting in fatalities were the result of rollovers. Seatbelts and helmets – or lack thereof – were the contributing factor in all of those incidents.
Many young children ride adult-sized vehicles, which can be a mismatch for physical and cognitive abilities, Jennissen said. He’s been working with an educational program called STARs, which provides safety tips for ATV riders.
- Follow safety rules.
- Always wear a helmet.
- Never ride with passengers on the ATV
- Never travel on a road.
More than 70 organizations comprising the Childhood Agricultural Safety Network have made ATV safety the centerpiece of their “I Didn’t KNOW” campaign. The network, facilitated by the National Children’s Center, will be updating resources and launching a new safety campaign.
Visit AgInjuryNews.org and uichildrens.org and search for "ATV riders" and cultivatesafety.org and dnr.wisconsin.gov and search for "safety education" for more information.