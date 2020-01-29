A homemade-pie auction recently was held as part of Yoap’s New Year’s Auction in unincorporated Stiles Junction, Wisconsin. Twenty-five pies were baked by the Goodman Union Protestant Church and auctioned to area businesses and individuals. All proceeds from the auction are being sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Donations were made by several companies.
- R.L. Hall Land Title Company
- Witt Auto
- Peshtigo National Bank
- Beaver Machine
- Nutrition Service
- Dan Risner and Son Excavating
- Dan Bieber Equipment
- Wisconsin-Michigan Insurance Agency
- Miller Machine
- Double “K” Express
- Mountain View Transport
- Oak Ridge Taxidermy
- Collector’s Paradise Antique Mall
- Jim Arndt Farm Supply
- Cowtown Acres
- Security Storage Mini-Warehouse
- Wolfe Legal Planning
Several individuals also made donations. Yoap & Yoap Auctioneers started the fundraiser in 2014. To date the auction has generated $30,000 to help with the life-saving efforts and research conducted by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Visit yoapandyoap.com and stjude.org for more information.