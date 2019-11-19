Raven Industries Inc. recently acquired Smart Ag Inc., a technology company that develops autonomous-farming solutions. The acquisition will be integrated into the Raven Autonomy division’s business portfolio to deliver autonomous solutions to equipment manufacturers and agricultural retailers.
Smart Ag has developed aftermarket retrofit kits to automate farm equipment. It also developed a platform to connect, manage and operate autonomous agricultural equipment. Smart Ag brings an established dealer network and development team to Raven. Visit ravenprecision.com for more information.