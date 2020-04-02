An autonomous vehicle for use in the horticulture industry is being developed to address labor shortages. Researchers at the United Kingdom’s University of Warwick are collaborating on a prototype and testing it with three horticultural businesses. The vehicle would automate movement of trays and boxes in production areas.
There are two main barriers that have hindered the industry’s adoption of automation, said Grace Emeny, knowledge-exchange manager at the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board in the United Kingdom. Many off-the shelf solutions don’t work for diverse horticulture-production systems. Second, return on investment doesn’t often stack up in the current market, she said.
Robert Harrison, a professor of automation systems at the University of Warwick, said, “We’ve been able to apply technology developed in the automotive industry to the challenging environment of horticultural production. We’ve done a full analysis on the potential prototype to ensure the investment could be repaid by offsetting future labor costs.”
James Bean, general manager of the Crystal Heart Salad Company, said the university researchers studied his company’s logistics and designed an autonomous vehicle to improve efficiency and eliminate manual tasks.
“We're excited to see real-life tests of the technology,” he said. “If it fulfills expectations it will make a fundamental change to our business.”
