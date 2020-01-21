Badger State Ethanol recently produced its one-billionth gallon of ethanol. That has provided a market for more than 350 million bushels of corn, according to the Monroe, Wisconsin-based company. The company has provided a value-added market for area Wisconsin corn producers as well as a local outlet for commercial operations to conduct their grain business.
Badger State Ethanol is one of nine ethanol plants in Wisconsin that together have a capacity of 585 million gallons per year. Together they contribute more than $1 billion to the state’s gross domestic product. Badger State Ethanol began production in 2002 with a nameplate-capacity of 40 million gallons per year. Today it is capable of producing 85 million gallons per year.
Erik Huschitt, CEO and general manager of Badger State Ethanol, thanked the company’s investors, the community, the consumers who buy ethanol and feed, and the organizations that support ethanol. Visit badgerstateethanol.com for more information.