Balers earn engineering award

KUHN VB 7100 Series round balers

The KUHN I-DENSE system is an intelligent density system that independently controls a baler’s density settings based on crop conditions and moisture levels.

BROADHEAD, Wis. – KUHN was recently awarded an AE50 award from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers.

An AE50 award was given to the patented I-DENSE system found on KUHN VB 7100 Series round balers, deeming the technology one of the year’s most innovative designs in engineering products for the food and agricultural industries.

The KUHN I-DENSE system is an intelligent density system that independently controls a baler’s density settings based on crop conditions and moisture levels. I-DENSE pairs a twin tensioning-arm system with measurements from a moisture sensor to automatically adapt the baling pressure according to different crops and crop conditions, without intervention from the driver.

Companies from around the world submit entries to the annual AE50 competition; as many as 50 of the best products are chosen by a panel of international engineering experts. The judges select innovative products that will best advance engineering for the food and agricultural industries.

Visit www.kuhn-usa.com and www.asabe.org/AE50 for more information.

