More Wisconsin bankers are expected to extend services to hemp-related customers in 2020. That’s according to a recent survey by the Wisconsin Bankers Association.
The association’s annual "Bank CEO Economic Conditions Survey" asked three hemp-related questions in addition to other economic inquiries. Respondents indicated that many Wisconsin banks have been working through the complex regulatory issues of hemp and are now better prepared to help customers. Only recently did federal regulators issue their first guidance for banks regarding hemp.
Thirty-eight percent of responding Wisconsin banks are currently accepting deposits from hemp-related businesses. Forty-eight percent of bankers not currently offering services will do so in 2020, the survey indicated.
Banks aren’t the only businesses trying to manage the issue of hemp. Questions remain about cost, price, yield, returns, contracts and markets. As the industry grows data needed by businesses and bankers for decision-making are expected to increase and become easier to navigate from regulatory and operational viewpoints. The survey was conducted in early December with 85 respondents. Visit wisbank.com for more information.