Bayer intends to open Bayer at Purdue’s Convergence Center for Innovation and Collaboration in the Discovery Park District. The company's space will provide students enabling capabilities such as information technology, data science and engineering. Students will have opportunities to focus on advanced analytics, operations research, phenomics, genomics, plant science and precision-breeding technologies.
The Bayer space will employ students who are studying various disciplines such as agriculture, electrical engineering, user-experience design, mechanical engineering, software engineering and imaging sensor science.
Bayer stated that it intends to partner with Purdue faculty and researchers representing different colleges and multiple disciplines. It is focused on fostering a collaborative, entrepreneurial and solution-based framework where students will engage in projects designed to enable novel innovation in crop sciences and agriculture.
Susana Diaz, a Purdue alumna, will lead the Bayer at Convergence space. As current circumstances permit Bayer plans to open the new space in the next several months.
The $1 billion-plus Discovery Park District is a Purdue Research Foundation entity adjacent to the Purdue University campus.