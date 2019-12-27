Beginning farmers interested in learning about organic farming are encouraged to apply to the Sinsinawa Mound Collaborative Farm. The farm will provide beginning farmers access to land, equipment and infrastructure. The farm managers will offer an environment where farmers of various skill levels can learn. Operations eligible for the program are those involved in producing vegetables, fruit, perennial crops and small-scale animal grazing.
The application deadline is Jan. 10. Visit www.sinsinawa.org/farm or contact ctomy@sinsinawa.org or 608-748-4411, ext. 346, for more information.