The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently invested $7.5 million to help improve strategies for promoting beneficial insects and microbes that can combat crop pests. The research is expected to lead to environmentally-sound strategies to manage agricultural pests and beneficial species. Visit cris.nifa.usda.gov to view the 15 research projects and for more information.
Beneficial-pest research funded
