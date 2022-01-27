 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beneficial-pest research funded

Beneficial-pest research funded

USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture logo

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently invested $7.5 million to help improve strategies for promoting beneficial insects and microbes that can combat crop pests. The research is expected to lead to environmentally-sound strategies to manage agricultural pests and beneficial species. Visit cris.nifa.usda.gov to view the 15 research projects and for more information.

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News