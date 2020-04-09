Big data and digital technologies can help farmers better adapt to a changing climate, according to a new study by researchers at Michigan State University. The researchers quantified soil and landscape features and spatial and temporal yield variations in response to climate variability. They also used big data to identify areas within fields where yield was unstable.
“We wanted to know why and where yields varied from year to year in the corn and soybean belt,” said Bruno Basso, professor of earth and environmental sciences at the Michigan State University Foundation. “Next we wanted to determine if it was possible to use big data to develop and deploy climate-smart solutions to help farmers reduce cost, increase yields and limit environmental impact.”
Basso and Rafael Martinez-Feria, a postdoctoral student, first examined soil. That alone couldn’t sufficiently explain drastic yield variations.
“The same soil would have a poor yield one year and good one the next,” Basso said. “So we wondered what caused the temporal instability.”
The researchers used data from satellites, research aircraft, unmanned-aerial vehicles and remote sensors. They also used data from farmers via advanced geospatial sensors in harvesters. The researchers wove together big data and digital expertise.
They found the interaction between topography, weather and soil has an immense effect on how crop fields respond to extreme weather in unstable areas. Terrain variations – such as depressions, summits and slopes – create localized areas where water stands or runs off. About two-thirds of unstable zones occur in summits and depressions and the terrain controls water stress experienced by crops.
The team quantified the percentage of every single corn or soybean field in the Midwest prone to water excess or water deficit. Yields in water-deficient areas can be 23 percent to 33 percent less than the field average for seasons with little rainfall. But they’re comparable to the average in very wet years. Areas prone to water excess experienced yields 26 percent to 33 percent less than the field average during wet years.
“We’re primarily concerned with helping farmers see their fields in a new way, helping them make better decisions to improve yield, reduce cost and improve environmental impact,” Basso said. “Knowing you have an area shown to be water deficient, you’ll plan fertilizer applications differently. The amount of fertilizer for that area should be significantly less than what you’d apply in areas of the same field with more water available to the plants.”
The study recently was published in "Nature Scientific Reports." Visit https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-59494-2 and search for "Bruno Basso" for more information.