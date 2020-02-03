Researchers from Iowa State University are seeking input from farmers and others who use big-data tools in agriculture. The purpose of the study is to understand how diverse agricultural stakeholders form networks and innovate through the use of big-data tools, said Priyanka Jayashankar, a researcher at Iowa State University’s Seed Science Center.
Data-driven farming is increasingly being adopted through the use of unmanned-aerial vehicles, soil sensors and livestock-monitoring equipment. The technology helps farmers and others to collect valuable information and make more informed management decisions.
Jayashankar is interested in connecting with farmers, agriculture-technology providers, agricultural-technology startups, Extension personnel, cooperative personnel, bankers and others who have used big-data tools in agriculture. She and her collaborators plan to conduct interviews and could compensate participants for their time investment. The interviews would require about an hour of time. Interviews can be done in person or through video-conference and are anonymous. Contact priyanka@iastate.edu for more information.