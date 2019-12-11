The global bioadhesives market is expected to reach more than $9 billion by 2024, growing at an annual rate of 10 percent, according to market analyst MarketsandMarkets. Plant-based adhesives are natural compounds derived from soy protein, starch and lignin.
North America is expected to dominate the global bioadhesives market with growing demand in different application segments, especially packaging, paper and construction. Demand for health-care products has significantly increased. Bioadhesives are incorporated in health-care-product formulations to be used in drug-delivery systems. They allow absorption of drugs into body tissues, according to the analyst. Increasing use of bioadhesives in the medical segment is expected to drive the market in the next five years.
Major market players in the United States are DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., DaniMer Scientific LLC, L.D. Davis Industries Inc. and Ingredion Inc. Visit marketsandmarkets.com and search for "bioadhesives" for more information.