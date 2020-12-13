 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biobased-polymer production planned

Biobased-polymer production planned

ADM and Japan’s Spiber Inc. recently agreed to expand production of Spiber’s “Brewed Protein” polymers for use in apparel and other consumer products. The collaboration will combine Spiber’s structural-protein-fermentation technology with ADM’s fermentation technologies, engineering, operations and agricultural-supply chain.

The polymers will be produced by ADM in the United States using plant-based dextrose as a feedstock. They will then be shipped to Spiber where they will be processed into an array of materials – primarily fibers – for use in apparel, lightweight auto parts, foams and other products.

“We’re creating value for customers and shareholders by finding innovative, exciting ways to use our array of plant-based products,” said Ian Pinner, chief strategy and innovation officer for ADM. “From alternative proteins to substitutes for petroleum-based plastics, we’re excited to lead in the creation of new generations of in-demand, sustainable products.”

Visit adm.com and spiber.jp for more information.

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News