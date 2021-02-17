Biochar benefits explored

Ancient Amazonians disposed of agricultural waste by burying and burning it. As their discarded crop husks and scraps smoldered beneath layers of soil, the area around the burn site became fertile and productive. The ancient practice holds promise today.
Burning biomass in reduced-oxygen conditions creates biochar, a carbon-rich substance that some experts tout as the key to soil rejuvenation. Relatively lightweight and porous biochar can act like a sponge. It also serves as a habitat for many soil microorganisms known to promote soil and plant health.
The effects of biochar on poor-quality or significantly degraded land recently were studied by a team of researchers. The study was led by Kristin Trippe, a research microbiologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service.
They studied abandoned mining sites where heavy metals have infiltrated the soil and made it impossible or difficult for natural vegetation to grow. With soil pH levels less than zero at some sites, the earth remains barren. Most plants grow best in soil with a pH range of 5.5 to 7.0. Plants are less able to absorb necessary nutrients outside of that range.
“We’ve found biochar is most effective when applied to marginal soils with elevated acidity – exactly the kind of soil that abandoned mines tend to have,” Trippe said. “Biochar amendments elevate pH. They also mitigate some of the heavy metal toxicity in soil, increasing plant growth in places that couldn’t necessarily support it before.”
Biochar might be useful as a substitute for chemical fertilizers and also as a way to manage agricultural waste, according to the research team. For example farmers could process excess chicken litter into biochar. Biochar also can be created from wood chips, corn stalks and weeds.
The raw material base used and the temperature at which the material is heated changes biochar’s chemical composition. The impacts of biochar depend on such variables so users can customize it to better match their soil’s needs, Trippe said.
The creation and application of biochar is still a bit too expensive to replicate on a massive scale. Obtaining the proper type and amount of biomass, burning it properly and applying it over acres of land may be difficult, time-consuming and financially straining. But gardeners may explore the potential benefits of biochar.
The global biochar market was worth about $1.3 billion in 2018. It is forecast to triple in value by 2025, according to the USDA. Visit usda.gov for more information.