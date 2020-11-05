Biochar provides beneficial long-term storage of carbon and nitrogen. But it also provides farmers short-term benefits, according to a new study by researchers at Rice University. The short-term benefit would be money not spent on irrigation. Extensive use of biochar could save farmers in some regions about half the water they currently use to grow crops, according to the researchers.
Biochar is charcoal produced through pyrolysis, the high-temperature decomposition of straw, wood, grass or other materials.
“There’s a lot of biochar research that focuses on its carbon benefits, but there’s fairly little on how it could help stakeholders on a more commercial level,” said Jennifer Kroeger, the study’s lead author and Rice University alumna. She’s currently a fellow at the Science and Technology Policy Institute in Washington, D.C.
The study was co-led by Caroline Masiello, a biogeochemist, and Kenneth Medlock an economist, both at Rice University. The study provides formulas to help farmers estimate irrigation-cost savings from increased water-holding capacity with a biochar amendment.
The researchers’ formulas indicated that regions with sandy soils would see the most benefit from a biochar amendment. The study analyzed the relationship between biochar properties, application rates and changes in water-holding capacity for various soils detailed in 16 existing studies to judge their ability to curtail irrigation.
Water-holding capacity was defined as the amount of water that remains after allowing saturated soil to drain for a set period, typically 30 minutes. Clay soils have a greater water-holding capacity than sandy soils. But sandy soils combined with biochar open more pore space for water, making them more efficient, according to the researchers.
Water-holding capacity also is determined by pore space in biochar particles themselves, with the best results from grassy feedstocks, according to the analysis.
“The study draws attention to the value of biochar amendment especially in sandy soils, but it’s important to note that there’s a lack of data on finer-textured soils,” Masiello said. “It’s possible there are significant financial benefits on other soil types as well; the data just weren’t available to model under those conditions.”
The article recently was published in "GCB-Bioenergy." Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for "Water Cost Savings from Soil Biochar Amendment" for more information.