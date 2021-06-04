Biodefense lab safeguards food

A partnership to help safeguard the U.S. food supply recently was formed by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the National Strategic Research Institute at the University of Nebraska. The new National Strategic Research Institute Collaborative Biosecurity Laboratory will focus on research and development in four main areas.
- agricultural and natural resources security, defense and countermeasures
- biological defense in support of the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other government stakeholders
- development and deployment of biosurveillance, biodetection and diagnostic tools
- pandemic preparedness related to human, livestock and crop plant diseases that could result in disruptions to the U.S. and global food systems
“Nebraska is the epicenter of agriculture in the United States and a leader in both agricultural and military innovation,” said Mike Boehm, vice chancellor at the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. “This is a natural and promising partnership that will help safeguard and advance our critically important food supply.”
The laboratory will be located on the University of Nebraska campus. It will be adjacent to other molecular life scientists, biomedical engineers and the Nebraska Center for Virology.
Joshua Santarpia, research director of chemical-biological programs at the National Strategic Research Institute and an associate professor of microbiology and pathology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, will lead the laboratory.
“Many of the novel technologies and approaches the National Strategic Research Institute has developed for biological defense could find new applications in detection, prevention and treatment of animal and crop disease," he said. "I’m very excited about the possibilities.”
The National Strategic Research Institute is one of 14 university-affiliated research centers in the country designated by the Department of Defense. The institute helps the department and other federal agencies meet evolving national-security objectives in multiple domains through research, development and training. Visit ianr.unl.edu for more information.