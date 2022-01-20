Biodegradable packaging kills microbes

A food-packaging material that’s biodegradable, sustainable and kills microbes harmful to humans has been developed by scientists from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The packaging also can extend the shelf-life of fresh fruit by two to three days.
The packaging is made from a corn protein called zein, starch and other naturally derived biopolymers. It’s infused with natural antimicrobial compounds consisting of thyme oil and citric acid.
When exposed to an increase in humidity or enzymes from harmful bacteria in laboratory tests, fibers in the packaging released natural antimicrobial compounds. That killed common dangerous bacteria that contaminate food, such as Escherichia coli and Listeria.
The packaging is designed to release necessary miniscule amounts of antimicrobial compounds only in response to the presence of additional humidity or bacteria. That ensures the packaging can endure several exposures and last for months, according to the scientists.
Because the compounds combat bacteria that grow on the surface of the packaging as well as on the food itself, the packaging has the potential to be used for a large variety of products, such as ready-to-eat foods, raw meat, fruits and vegetables.
The scientists wrapped strawberries in the packaging and the fruit stayed fresh for seven days before developing mold. Strawberries stored in plastic boxes traditionally used for fruit stayed fresh for just four days. Visit ntu.edu.sg for more information.