Biodiversity gene bank opens

The Future Seeds facility, located near Cali, Colombia, recently was opened to preserve plant biodiversity and support agricultural research. It's the world’s largest genetic library for beans, cassava and tropical forages.
The facility is managed by the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research’s Alliance of Bioversity International and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture. The facility’s plant genetic material is free of charge for researchers to breed new varieties to withstand the impacts of increasing temperatures and extreme weather conditions.
Future Seeds builds upon the alliance’s decades-long record of maintaining global collections of tens of thousands of varieties of crops. The original genebank had outgrown its capacity.
The collection is comprised of more than 37,000 samples of beans from 114 countries, 6,000 cassava samples from 28 countries, and 22,600 samples of tropical forages from 75 countries. Ranging from grasses to trees, forages are critical to smallholder livestock farmers across the globe.
People are also reading…
The new building offers 30 percent more storage space. It incorporates solar energy, thermal control and rainwater harvesting. The facility also houses robotics, unmanned-aerial vehicles and artificial intelligence to accelerate crop analysis.
To date the open-source back catalog of crop material has allowed scientists to identify genes that have led to the development of 550 improved varieties of beans for sub-Saharan Africa. Among those are heat-tolerant and high-iron beans, and cassava roots enriched with pro-vitamin A content.
Predictive artificial-intelligence models at the site help scientists pinpoint habitats where important crop biodiversity may exist. The facility is equipped to store crop genetic material in temperatures of -320 degrees Fahrenheit. It also includes a digital knowledge bank where the sequence information of plant deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – can be accessed and analyzed.
Future Seeds is one of 11 genebanks operated globally through the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research’s network of agricultural-research organizations. Future Seeds is designed for education and training, with glass walls to allow visitors to see scientists at work.
Future Seeds replaces the original genebank of the Alliance of Bioversity International and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture in Palmira, Colombia. Visit bioversityinternational.org/alliance for more information.