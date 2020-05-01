The liquid biofuel market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 11 percent, reaching $295 billion by 2027. A new market analysis published by Transparency Market Research forecasts that ethanol will remain the most lucrative type of liquid biofuel.
Expected growth in demand for ethanol is attributed to increasing adoption for propulsion uses and easy availability. Sugar-based crops and vegetable-oil feedstocks are expected to dominate the global biofuel market collectively. Consumption of vegetable extract in various food items also has propelled the production of waste-vegetable oil that can be used in biofuel production.
Government policies to reduce carbon emissions are expected to enhance growth of the global biofuel market. Increasing demand for alternative fuel due to depleting conventional fuel reserves also is expected to contribute to market growth. Concerns about climate change are prompting oil and gas companies to develop liquid biofuels.
Volatile prices of crude oil are hampering economies of various countries. To overcome the issues countries are developing cost-effective and less volatile fuels, according to Transparency Market Research. Visit transparencymarketresearch.com and search for "liquid biofuel market" for more information.