Gevo Inc. recently received international certification for its sourcing of sustainable corn at its production facility in Luverne, Minnesota. Its production of intermediate feedstock isobutanol also is recognized by the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials. The certification validates Gevo’s involvement in sequestering carbon in the soil and meeting limits on the use of chemicals in the production of its biobased feedstock.
The company’s certification shows that key components of jet fuel can be produced while reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, said Rolf Hogen, executive director of the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterals.
For every gallon of jet fuel and gasoline produced at Gevo’s Minnesota plant, operating as Agri-Energy, the facility also would produce about 10 pounds of protein for food uses. Regenerative-agriculture techniques, such as precision application of fertilizers and low-till or no-till cultivation used by farmers to produce the corn, minimizes chemical usage, according to the company. Visit www.gevo.com and www.rsb.org for more information.