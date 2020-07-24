A slightly more sophisticated version of the household microwave is being used to "cook up" biobased plastics made from corn, soybean and other renewable sources. Microwave-reactor technology is central to an approach that Atanu Biswas, a chemist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, and his colleagues at the agency’s Plant Polymer Research Unit in Peoria, Illinois, has devised. It helps to generate reactions necessary to create biopolymers for use in plastics, coatings, films and other products.
Biswas in 2019 collaborated with Spanish scientists to develop biodegradable food packaging. In connection with a "Science Without Borders" fellowship he worked in 2015 with Roselayne Furtado and her team at the Brazilian Enterprise for Agricultural Research to improve the properties of edible films made from shrimp chitin, cashew byproducts, sugarcane and other commodities.
Biswas plans to collaborate further with the Brazilian team as a 2020 recipient of the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Fellowship Award. Administered by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, the award honors individuals at the top of their fields.
The Fulbright Award will afford an opportunity to synergize agricultural research of mutual interest to both the United States and Brazil, according to Biswas.
"Bio-based polymers created from soybean oil and corn can replace synthetic products such as polyethylene bags and polystyrene-foam packing materials,” he said. “That can reduce reliance on petroleum, reduce pollution through improved biodegradability, and increase demand for agricultural products from both U.S. and Brazilian farmers." Visit ars.usda.gov for more information.