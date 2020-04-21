Biofuels are an important part of a broader strategy to replace petroleum-based fuels. But so far they haven’t reached cost parity with conventional petroleum fuels. One strategy to make biofuels more competitive is to develop plants that do some of the work themselves.
Scientists have engineered plants to produce chemical compounds – or bioproducts – as they grow. The bioproducts can be extracted from plants and the remaining plant material can be converted into fuel. When produced in plants bioproducts can help reduce biofuel costs. But how much of a particular bioproduct would plants need to make to be economical?
Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and the Department of Energy’s Joint BioEnergy Institute, managed by the Berkeley Laboratory, have arrived at an amount. The study was jointly led by the Joint BioEnergy Institute’s Corinne Scown, vice-president of life-cycle, economics and agronomy, and director of life-cycle and techno-economic analysis, and Patrick Shih, director of plant-biosystems design.
The researchers first gathered information on a group of well-studied bioproducts that plants already effectively produce – ranging from flavors and fragrances to biodegradable plastic. Then they designed and simulated what it would take to extract the bioproducts from plant material in the context of an ethanol biorefinery. In this setting bioproducts would be extracted from plants while remaining plant material would be converted into ethanol.
The researchers calculated that when accumulated at 0.6 percent of the biomass dry weight, a compound such as limonene – used in flavorings and fragrance – would offer net economic benefits to biorefineries. If they could harvest 10 dry metric tons of sorghum biomass from an acre of land, they would need to recover just about 130 pounds of limonene from the biomass.
But the market for each high-value product is limited in size. The researchers’ analysis suggests that just five commercial-scale biorefineries could support the entire projected 2025 market demand for limonene. Crops need to be engineered to produce a broad range of products to make sure the industry is diversified and the market isn’t flooded for any one product, Scown said.
But the findings do provide a starting point for scientists who are trying to engineer or breed plants that make bioproducts and offset the cost of making biofuels.
“The research is just the first step to demonstrating the future potential of engineered bioenergy-feedstock crops,” Shih said. “I would imagine that our findings will help motivate future efforts to make biofuels economically viable.”
The article recently was published in "Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences." Visit pnas.org and search for “Accumulation of high-value bioproducts” for more information.