Biotechnology-derived-crop acres increasing

About 470 million acres of biotech crops were grown in 29 countries in 2019, according to “Global Status of Commercialized Biotech/GM Crops: 2019.” Double-digit growth rates in biotechnology-crop areas were recorded in developing countries, particularly in Vietnam, the Philippines and Colombia.
Planting area, biotechnology-crop events, socio-economic benefits and regulations are detailed in the new report, which was published by the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications. Visit isaaa.org and search for “Global Status of Commercialized Biotech/GM Crops” for more information.