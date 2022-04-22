Birch trees remove microplastics

Microplastic-polluted soils could be remediated with the help of trees. Researchers at Germany’s IGB Leibniz-Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries have shown that birch trees absorb microplastics through their roots.
Birch trees already have been used to remediate contaminated land because they sequester and store industrial pollutants and heavy metals in their tissues. That subsequently enables microbial communities to colonize and degrade polyaromatic hydrocarbons. Birch roots grow close to the soil surface where microplastic pollution has been shown to be at the greatest level.
The researchers labelled microplastic beads with fluorescent dye and added them to the soil of potted trees. After five months they examined root samples using fluorescence and confocal laser-scanning microscopy.
They found fluorescent microplastic in different sections and layers of the root system. The percentage of root sections with microplastic particles ranged from 5 percent to 17 percent.
The uptake rate of microplastics and the effects on the short- and long-term health of trees still need to be studied. But the experiment suggests that birch has potential for long-term soil remediation solutions – including reducing the amount of microplastics in soil and possibly water, said Kat Austen, the lead author of the study. She heads Studio Austen and is the project coordinator at IGB for citizen science project ACTION.
Globally. sewage is partly applied to fields as fertilizer. Several hundreds of thousands of tons of microplastics in that ssewage are found in soils each year, according to Plastic Atlas 2020. The study was published in Science of the Total Environment. Visit sciencedirect.com and search for “microplastic inclusion in birch” for more information.