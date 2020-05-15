GrainChain recently was selected as a finalist in Fast Company's 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards in the food category. The awards program recognizes businesses, policies, projects and concepts that address climate change, social injustice or economic inequality.
"We believe technology tools can build agricultural industries and help improve conditions for farmers around the world," said Luis Macias, CEO of GrainChain.
GrainChain's software platform creates blockchain and internet-of-things innovations for the agricultural industry. It provides farmers access to their commodities via mobile apps, enabling them to see inventory in real-time and make decisions in the field. The platform’s smart contracts have been developed to improve traceability and operational logistics for vendors and buyers.
The World Changing Ideas Awards program showcases 26 winners, more than 200 finalists and more than 500 honorable mentions. Health and wellness, corporate social responsibility, and artificial intelligence and data are among the most popular categories. Visit fastcompany.com and search for “World Changing Ideas Awards” and grainchain.io for more information.