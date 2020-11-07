When tragic events happen new innovations and greater industry standards are often born. The COVID-19 pandemic is resulting in steps toward greater transparency in the food industry, according to HerdX Inc., an agricultural-technology solutions provider specializing in blockchain-verified tracing of livestock. The company is headquartered in Boerne, Texas.
HerdX recently partnered with Fogo de Chão, a Brazilian steakhouse restaurant chain, and the United Parcel Service to showcase how blockchain technology can be used in a "to-go" restaurant setting. During a recent event, consumers at the restaurant's Washington D.C. location could order curbside pick-up meals that were traced by the HerdX blockchain system. QR codes placed on to-go bags enabled guests to scan with their smart phones to see the journey and story of their picaña steak dinner.
Blockchain tracking will be part of the food industry in the future, according to HerdX. It cited “New Era of Smarter Food Safety,” a publication by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA lists technology-enabled traceability as one of the core elements in the future of food safety. Visit herdx.com and fda.gov and search for "New Era of Smarter Food Safety" for more information.