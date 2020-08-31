Blue-green algae exist naturally in freshwater lakes and ponds but sometimes reproduce rapidly. That can create dense growth called a bloom. Such blooms can be toxic to people and animals. The problem often appears in the heat of summer when nutrients from farm fields and other sources wash into bodies of water.
Jody Holthaus, a Kansas State University-Extension livestock and natural-resources agent, recently established a project involving the study of small farm ponds. She is collaborating on the project with Elizabeth Smith, an environmental specialist supervisor for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Using previous studies as a starting point they placed bales of barley straw at least halfway submerged around the edge of ponds. The ponds previously had blooms of blue-green algae. Earlier work on larger bodies of water indicated that when barley straw decomposes polyphenols and other chemicals are released. Those chemicals suppress the growth of harmful algal blooms.
The researchers have found that compounds resulting from decomposing barley straw won’t kill existing blooms but can suppress growth of new ones. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is testing water in eight ponds on a monthly basis. Researchers will monitor nutrients and other components that contribute to blooms. They’ll also study how algal species present in the pond and other factors affect success in suppressing the algae’s growth.
Visit kdheks.gov and search for "algae illness" and ksoutdoors.com and search for "blue-green algae" for more information.