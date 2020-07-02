Biological bottlenecks that limit plant productivity and crop yields recently have been identified by a team of researchers led by Yong-Ling Ruan, a professor of biological sciences at the University of New Castle in Australia. Using potatoes, cassava, tomato, rice and cotton as models, researchers identified genes and proteins that limit a leaf’s ability to efficiently use solar energy to make assimilates – primarily composed of sucrose. The researchers identified the translocation to and use of the assimilates within sink organs such as seeds, fruits, and roots.
The researchers also discovered the signaling molecules and regulatory genes that trigger or initiate the growth of the organ sink, which determines how many seeds, flowers or fruit a plant might grow. Ruan demonstrated that invertase in the cell-wall matrix provides essential sugar signals to the placenta in floral organs to form ovules, the precursors of seeds.
The research recently was published in Plant Physiology and “Nature Plants.” Visit plantphysiol.org and search for "cell wall invertase essential for ovule development" and nature.com and search for "source-sink interactions" for more information.