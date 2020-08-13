USDA extends deadlines
Insurance providers approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently were authorized to extend deadlines for premium and administrative-fee payments and defer resulting interest accrual to help farmers, ranchers and insurance providers. The steps were taken as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The USDA's Risk Management Agency is authorizing Approved Insurance Provers to provide policyholders additional time to pay premium and administrative fees. It also has authorized the providers to waive accrual of interest to the earlier of 60 days after the scheduled payment due date or the termination date on policies with premium-billing dates between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30.
The USDA is authorizing providers to provide as much as an additional 60 days for policyholders to make payment and waive additional interest for Written Payment Agreements due between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30.
Farmers with crop-insurance questions or needs should continue to contact their insurance agents about conducting business by telephone or email. Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private insurance agents. Visit rma.usda.gov and search for “agent locator” and rma.usda.gov for more information.
USDA survey seeks farmer input
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently sent a survey to 28,000 farmers, ranchers and private-forestland owners. The survey is open to farmers online as well.
The new annual survey will evaluate the agency’s customer service and help it identify areas for improvement. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service will use it to identify ways to improve their services.
The survey consists of 20 questions and requires about 10 minutes to complete. Responses are confidential and individual responses will be aggregated. The survey will remain open until mid-September or until a 30 percent response rate is achieved.
Results and planned actions will be posted in the fall. Visit farmers.gov/survey for more information.
Organic-certification cost-share funding available
Organic producers and handlers may apply for federal funds to help defray the cost of receiving and maintaining organic certification through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Organic Certification Cost Share Program. Applications are due Oct. 31 for eligible certification expenses paid between Oct. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020.
Eligible are certified-organic producers or handlers who have paid organic-certification fees to a USDA-accredited certifying agent. Eligible expenses for cost-share reimbursement are application fees, inspection costs, fees related to equivalency agreement and arrangement requirements, travel expenses for inspectors, user fees, sales assessments, and postage.
Due to expected participation levels and limited funds available, the USDA’s Farm Service Agency revised the reimbursement amount available through fiscal year 2023. Certified-organic producers and handlers are now eligible to receive reimbursement for as much as 50 percent of the certified-organic operation’s eligible expenses to a maximum of $500 per scope.
If Congress authorizes additional funding, the Farm Service Agency may provide additional assistance to operations that have applied to the Organic Certification Cost-Share Program not to exceed 75 percent of their eligible costs, to as much as $750 per scope.
State agencies also may apply for grant agreements to administer the Organic Certification Cost-Share Program in fiscal 2020. State agencies may be able to extend their agreements and receive additional funds to administer the program in future years. The Farm Service Agency will accept applications from state agencies from Aug. 10 to Sept. 9.
Visit fsa.usda.gov and search for "Organic Certification Cost-Share Program" and federalregister.gov and search for "Organic Certification Cost-Share Program" and offices.sc.egov.usda.gov for more information.
Farm-storage facility borrowers have deferral option
To assist Farm Storage Facility Loan borrowers experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges in production agriculture, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is offering a one-time annual installment payment-deferral option. No fees or prepayment penalties apply for borrowers who choose that loan-flexibility option.
Eligible borrowers may request a one-time only annual installment payment-deferral for loans with terms of three, five, seven or 10 years. The option is unavailable for 12-year term loans.
The installment payments will remain the same, except for the last year. The original loan interest rate and annual payment due date will remain the same. But because the installment payment deferral is a one-year loan-term extension, the final payment will be greater due to additional accrued interest.
Borrowers interested in exercising the option may contact the Farm Service Agency to make the request and to obtain required forms. Farm Storage Facility Loans provide low-interest financing for producers to store, handle and transport eligible commodities. Visit farmers.gov/coronavirus for more information.
Emergency-response grants offered to rural communities
Applications are being accepted for the Emergency Response Equipment Grant Program by Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America. The fund has $450,000 available for grants to rural emergency-response departments in Compeer’s 144-county territory. The application deadline is Aug. 31.
Each emergency response department will be eligible to receive as much as $3,000, which can be used for emergency-response equipment for rural volunteer fire, rescue or ambulance departments. Visit Compeer.com/giving-back for more information.