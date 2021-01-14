Business News

Poll shows COVID-19 toll on farmers’ mental health
A majority of farmers-farmworkers say the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their mental health. More than half say they’re experiencing more mental-health challenges than they were a year ago, according to a new poll by the American Farm Bureau.
Farm Bureau is increasing efforts through its Farm State of Mind campaign. It is encouraging conversations about stress and mental health and providing free training and resources for farm and ranch families and rural communities. Findings of the new survey are highlighted.
- Two in three farmers-farmworkers say the pandemic has impacted their mental health.
- Rural adults were split on COVID-19’s impact. Fifty-three percent of rural adults say the pandemic has impacted their mental health at least a little while 44 percent say it hasn’t impacted their mental health much or at all.
- Younger rural adults were more likely than older rural adults to say the pandemic has greatly impacted their mental health.
- Farmers and farmworkers were 10 percent more likely than rural adults to have experienced feeling nervous or anxious during the pandemic – 65 percent versus 55 percent.
- The percentage of farmers-farmworkers who say social isolation impacts farmers’ mental health increased 22 percent since Farm Bureau conducted a survey in April 2019. That’s a significant finding given the long hours many farmers work alone.
- Half of rural adults aged 18-34 say they have thought more about their mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than other age groups.
- Sixty-one percent of rural adults say the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted mental health in rural communities. Farmers-farmworkers were more likely than rural adults to say COVID-19 has greatly impacted mental health in rural communities – 37 percent versus 22 percent.
The survey of 2,000 rural adults was conducted in December 2020 by Morning Consult. It identified the main obstacles to seeking help or treatment for a mental-health condition, the most trusted sources for information about mental health, impressions of the importance of mental health in rural communities, and the importance of reducing stigma surrounding mental health.
If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally or has concerns about their mental health, visit farmstateofmind.org. For poll results visit fb.org and search for "Impacts of COVID-19 on Rural Mental Health" for more information.
Agricultural, food-technology investments increase
Investments in both agricultural and food technologies continue to increase, according to Finistere Ventures, a venture-capital firm. The latest findings of the firm’s "AgriFood Tech Investment Review" series confirms that 2020 will be a significant year for investment in agricultural and food technologies. According to Finistere 2020 already has exceeded the previous year's record-breaking totals. Startups in the third quarter of 2020 raised $11.6 billion in funding. The investment total from 2010 through the third quarter of 2020 has reached $46.4 billion. Key findings from the report are featured.
- Agricultural-technology investment totaled more than $3 billion in the first three quarters of 2020. Total capital invested in 2019 was $2.7 billion.
- Food-technology investment totaled more than $8 billion in the first three quarters of 2020. Total capital invested in 2019 was $7 billion.
- Majority of capital invested in both sectors went to later-stage deals, which demonstrated increasing market maturation
- Food-technology startups in e-commerce delivery and meal kits benefited most from COVID-19 concerns
The report shows which sub-sectors – such as food delivery, alternative proteins, crop protection, indoor agriculture – earned the most investor interest. It highlights the largest deals and investment trends by region. Visit finistere.com for more information.
EPA awards pesticide-training grants for farmworkers
With funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs will provide pesticide-safety training to migrant and seasonal farmworkers across the United States. The EPA is providing $500,000 in grants per year for five years.
The partnership complements the Agricultural Worker Protection Standard and will develop national pesticide-safety training, education and outreach for farmworkers and their families in rural agricultural areas, said Alexandra Dapolito Dunn, assistant administrator for the EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution.
The Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs partners with local pesticide-training providers to address the needs of farmworkers and facilitate access to pesticide-safety education. In Wisconsin the association will partner with UMOS Inc., based in Milwaukee. Visit epa.gov and search for "pesticide cooperative agreements" and umos.org for more information.
Second round of grants slated for small businesses
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers recently announced an additional $70 million in the second round of “We’re All In” grants, bringing the second-round total to $120 million to be invested in Wisconsin small businesses.
The investment comes as Wisconsin’s small businesses continue to struggle in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the two-week application period that closed in early November, more than 48,000 grant applications were submitted for the second round of funding.
The first round of “We’re All In” grants awarded in summer provided more than $65 million to more than 26,000 businesses statewide. Despite infusion of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds distributed by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, many Wisconsin small businesses continue to struggle.
The grants are funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and are administered by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue in partnership with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The latter also provided $2 million in state funds to businesses through the Ethnic Minority Emergency Grant initiative and $5 million to microbusinesses through the Small Business 20/20 Program. Visit wedc.org for more information.
Noninsured-crop-disaster assistance available
Farmers and ranchers rely on crop insurance to protect themselves from disasters and unforeseen events. But not all crops are insurable through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency. The Farm Service Agency’s Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program provides producers another option to obtain coverage against disaster.
The Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program provides financial assistance to producers of non-insured crops impacted by natural disasters that result in reduced yields, crop losses or prevented planting. Commodities for which crop insurance is unavailable are generally eligible for the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program. Eligible crops are those grown specifically for food, fiber, livestock consumption, biofuel or biobased products, or Christmas trees, ornamental nursery, honey, maple sap and many others. One’s local Farm Service Agency office provides information on eligible crops.
Eligible causes of loss are drought, freeze, hail, excessive moisture, excessive wind, hurricanes, earthquakes and floods. The events must occur during the policy coverage period, before or during harvest, and the disaster must directly affect the eligible crop.
Interested producers must apply for coverage using the Farm Service Agency form CCC-471, “Application for Coverage.” Application closing dates vary by crop so it’s important to contact one’s local Farm Service Agency for information on deadlines.
Applicants must provide accurate annual reports of their production in non-loss years to ensure coverage is beneficial to their individual operation. Visit farmers.gov and search for "service centers" for more information.
Agriculture-statistics advisers chosen
Twenty-two individuals recently were appointed to serve on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Advisory Committee on Agriculture Statistics. The committee advises the secretary on surveys of agriculture and related surveys and the Census of Agriculture. The committee also prepares recommendations regarding the content of agricultural reports and presents the views and needs for data of suppliers and users of agriculture statistics.
Committee members have knowledge and interest in agricultural economics, rural sociology, farm policy analysis and-or agricultural education. They serve two-year terms. Sig Lindquist of Chetek, Wisconsin, is among the newly appointed members of the committee. Visit nass.usda.gov and search for "advisory committee on agriculture statistics" for more information.