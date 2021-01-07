Business News

Conservation Reserve Program enrollment open
Agricultural producers and private landowners interested in enrolling in the the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Reserve Program may do so until Feb. 12. Administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency the program provides annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation purposes.
Producers and other landowners may enroll for the first time or continue their participation for another term. The program encourages conservation on sensitive lands or low-yielding acres.
The Conservation Reserve Program general signup is held annually and is competitive. Enrollment features increased opportunities for wildlife habitat enrollment through the State Acres For Wildlife Enhancement initiative.
New cropland offered in the program must have been planted for four out of six crop years from 2012 to 2017. Producers with land already enrolled but expiring on Sept. 30, 2021, may re-enroll. The acreage offered by producers and landowners is evaluated competitively. Accepted offers will begin Oct. 1, 2021. Visit farmers.gov/coronavirus for more information.
Alice in Dairyland finals canceled
Wisconsin's 74th annual Alice in Dairyland finals, previously set to be held in May 2021, is being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 75th annual finals will be held May 19-21, 2022 in Dane County as previously planned.
The 2021 finals had been scheduled to be hosted by Walworth County. The host committee remained flexible throughout the process and the county may host a future Alice in Dairyland finals program, according to Krista Knigge, administrator of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Division of Agricultural Development.
Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls will continue in her current role as Alice in Dairyland until July 15, 2022, officially becoming the 74th Alice in May 2021. Applications for the 75th Alice in Dairyland will be made available Jan. 3, 2022. After being selected at the Dane County finals, the 75th Alice in Dairyland will begin her term July 5, 2022. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.
Dietary Guidelines for Americans released
“Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025” recently was published by the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services. The guidelines provide science-based recommendations to foster healthy dietary patterns for Americans of all ages, according to the USDA. The recent edition expands the guidance. For the first time it features recommended dietary patterns for infants and toddlers.
The guidelines are designed for use by healthcare professionals and policy makers for outreach to the general public. They also provide the nutritional foundation for federal nutrition programs. The dietary guidelines shouldn’t be considered clinical guidelines for the treatment of disease, the USDA stated. Visit myplate.gov for more information.
Alumni association names new board members
The Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association recently named three new members to its board of directors. It also introduced new student representatives serving on the board.
Michael Murphy earned in 1987 a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He also earned a master’s degree in business administration at UW-Whitewater and a doctorate in organizational development at Benedictine University. He works in Syngenta’s training department with interns, new hires and leadership to build strong customer experiences. He lives in DeWitt, Iowa.
June Roush was raised on a dairy and livestock Century Family Farm near Plain, Wisconsin. She earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics, with a business and industry option, from UW-Madison. She also earned a master’s degree in business administration from Edgewood College. She has worked for John Deere Financial in various roles for more than 30 years.
Brooke Trustem was raised on her family’s 2,500-cow dairy farm. A 2020 UW-Madison graduate she served as president of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Student Association and the Badger Dairy Club. She was secretary of the Association of Women in Agriculture, and director of public relations for the Collegiate Farm Bureau. She is currently a sales and marketing coordinator for BouMatic.
Leo Ehlen is a second-year student in the Farm and Industry Short Course where he is pursuing a certificate in dairy-farm management. He is the 2020-2021 Farm and Industry Short Course Ambassador and the Farm and Industry Short Course student representative on the board of the Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association. Ehlen is a third-generation dairy farmer from Elkhorn, Wisconsin, where his family milks about 115 Holstein cows.
Nikita Piryani is a junior from Mequon, Wisconsin, majoring in biology and pursuing a certificate in global health. This is her first year with the College of Agricultural and Life Science Ambassadors. She will serve as chairperson of alumni relations. She plans to attend medical school.
The Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association Speaker’s Bureau was made available to alumni and students of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and the Farm and Industry Short Course. The association plans events for alumni and friends of the agriculture college and the short course. Visit www.WALSAA.org for more information.
Continuous Conservation Reserve-incentives increase
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently increased incentive payments for practices implemented on land enrolled in the Continuous Conservation Reserve Program. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency is increasing the practice incentive payment from 5 percent to 20 percent. Producers also will receive a 10-percent incentive payment for water-quality practices on land enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program’s continuous signup.
With the continuous Conservation Reserve Program producers can enroll environmentally sensitive land devoted to certain conservation practices; signup is available at any time. The Farm Service Agency accepts offers provided the land and producer meet certain eligibility requirements and enrollment levels don’t exceed the number of acres the Farm Service Agency is allowed to enroll in the Conservation Reserve Program.
The Conservation Reserve Program marks its 35-year anniversary this month. Visit fsa.usda.gov for more information.
Agricultural-employment outlook promising
The job outlook looks good for new college graduates with degrees in agriculture, according to a new report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture and Purdue University.
There will be about 59,400 job opportunities annually between 2020 and 2025, according to the report. Employer demand is expected to exceed the supply of available graduates with a bachelor’s degree or greater in agriculture-related fields.
Preparation of the report began before the COVID-19 pandemic when global socio-economic conditions looked differently than they do now. Yet the project team concludes demand will remain strong for graduates in agricultural fields, said Marcos Fernandez, the project’s principal investigator and a professor of animal sciences at Purdue University
Graduates having degrees with emphasis in food, agriculture, renewable natural resources and the environment will account for 61 percent of the annual supply pool. Forty-two percent of the employment opportunities will be in business and management and 31 percent will be in science and engineering. About 14 percent of the openings will be in education, communication and government. Thirteen percent are expected to be in food and biomaterials production.
Diversity and inclusiveness are strategic for the future workforce, said Allan Goecker, co-principal investigator. For the food, agriculture, renewable resources and environment sector to fully address the needs of the United States, it must reflect the population it services, he said. Highlights from the report are featured.
- More females than males have graduated in food, agriculture, renewable natural resources and the environment in the past two decades and across all levels of degree attainment.
- Majors attracting a greater proportion of female students are animal sciences, agricultural education, agricultural communication and veterinary medicine.
- Majors attracting more male students are agricultural engineering, forestry, agronomy and crop science.
- There will be a strong demand for graduates with expertise in data science across all disciplines.
- Expect to see strong employment for specialists in marketing, e-commerce, field technical service, water quality and environment, climate and invasive species, food technology, and environmental and rural policy.
Visit purdue.edu/usda/employment or more information.
Universities ranked for agricultural studies
QS Top Universities provides rankings of universities by study level – such as undergraduate – subject of interest and geographic region. It includes rankings of universities in the area of agriculture and forestry both worldwide and in the United States. The 2021 rankings are listed.
World University Rankings, Agriculture and Forestry
- Wageningen University and Research – wur.nl
- University of California-Davis – ucdavis.edu
- Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences – slu.se
- AgroParisTech – agroparistech.fr
- Cornell University – cornell.edu
- University of California-Berkeley – ucberkeley.edu
- ETH Zurich-Swiss Federal Institute of Technology – ethz.ch
- University of Wisconsin-Madison – wisc.edu
- University of Reading – reading.ac.uk
- China Agricultural University – cau.edu.cn
U.S. University Rankings, Agriculture and Forestry
- University of California-Davis – ucdavis.edu
- Cornell University – cornell.edu
- University of California-Berkeley – ucberkeley.edu
- University of Wisconsin-Madison – wisc.edu
- Michigan State University – msu.edu
- Iowa State University – iastate.edu
- Purdue University – purdue.edu
- Texas A&M University – tamu.edu
- Oregon State University – oregonstate.edu
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign – illinois.edu
Visit topuniversities.com for more information.
Rural Relief small-business grants offered
The Local Initiatives Support Corporation – LISCI – invites small-business owners in rural locations to apply for the LISC-Lowe's Rural Relief Small Business Grants program. Visit lisc.org for more information.