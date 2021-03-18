Business News

Youth Council application deadline looms
Students who will be seniors during the 2021-2022 school year are encouraged to apply now for the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will accept applications by email through March 31. There are four objectives for the new council.
- Highlight agricultural-related career opportunities, including those in government
- Share state tools available to support Wisconsin farmers
- Provide insight on how to effectively engage in state agricultural-policy development
- Increase networking opportunities for participants across the agricultural industry
Applicants must submit with their application a one-minute video and a letter of recommendation. Fifteen Wisconsin high school seniors will serve on the 2021-2022 Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. The Wisconsin agency has set as a goal to include at least one member from each of nine council districts. Remaining seats will be filled by at-large members.
Youth-council members will serve a one-year term, participating in virtual sessions each month. Sessions include presentations from a variety of speakers and interactive discussions about agricultural topics. Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov for more information.
USDA seeks public input on climate approach
Public input on a climate-smart agriculture and forestry strategy is being sought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The "Federal Register" notice is a step toward implementing President Joseph Biden’s executive order, “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad.”
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said USDA is committed to addressing climate change through actions that are farmer-, rancher-, and forest landowner-focused and that create new market opportunities for the sector in a fair and equitable way.
Ideas are being sought on how to position the agriculture and forestry sectors to be leaders on climate-smart practices to mitigate climate change. That includes optimizing USDA programs, developing new USDA-led climate strategies, strengthening existing markets, and developing new income-generating markets. The notice seeks information on four topics.
- climate-smart agriculture and forestry
- biofuels, bioproducts and renewable energy
- catastrophic wildfire
- needs of disadvantaged communities
The notice will be available for public input until April 30. Visit federalregister.gov and search for "Tackling the climate crisis" and usda.gov for more information.
Conservation-innovation proposals sought
As much as $500,000 in funding is available for eligible individuals, local and state governments, non-governmental organizations and tribes through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Conservation Innovation Grants program. Project proposals must be submitted by May 7.
In conjunction with agricultural production, the Conservation Innovation Grants program is intended to support development and adoption of innovative conservation approaches and technologies. Projects must be within Wisconsin and may be area-based or statewide in scope.
The proposal must involve Environmental Quality Incentive Program-eligible producers. It should demonstrate the use of innovative technologies or approaches to address a natural-resource concern. Resource concerns must fit into one of the categories listed.
- conservation planning
- manure-management systems
- soil-health management systems
Projects may be between one and three years in duration. The maximum amount for a single award is $500,000. The minimum award amount is $50,000. Applicants must match the USDA funds awarded on a dollar-for-dollar basis from non-federal sources with cash and in-kind contributions.
Application packets must be received by 10:59 p.m., Central Daylight Time, May 7. Visit grants.gov and search for "Conservation Innovation grants" or contact ryan.gerlich@usda.gov or 608-662-4422, ext. 227, for more information.