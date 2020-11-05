Wisconsin participates in tri-national accord
Leadership and staff at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently participated in the annual Tri-National Agricultural Accord. The gathering was held online from Oct. 20-22. It was the first accord since execution of the United-States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. It focused on ways in which the three countries can continue to strengthen and build the transnational trading partnerships first established during the North American Free Trade Agreement.
“Wisconsin’s farmers, agribusinesses and all those along our food-supply chain are relying on all of the participating partners to fully implement USMCA,” said Randy Romanski, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. “The accord is a critical way to keep that momentum going and secure the benefits that the agreement has promised Wisconsin farmers.”
The main priorities agreed upon by the three countries are listed.
- Continue swift implementation and enforcement of the agreement’s provisions.
- Eliminate the Class 6 and 7 milk classes in Canada
- Provide additional market access for U.S. dairy products
- Enhance rules for science-based sanitary and phytosanitary measures
- Maintain Mexican market access for U.S. cheese marketed with geographic indicators
- Maintain the collaboration between the three countries to prevent African Swine Fever in North America using measures.
- Fortifying safeguards – such as import restrictions – to prevent the disease from reaching the countries
- Working with industry to strengthen biosecurity
- Conducting surveillance to identify gaps in defenses against African Swine Fever
- Improving testing capacity and protocols
Delegates also discussed state and provincial responses to COVID-19 and the future of agriculture through innovation such as gene editing and biotechnology.
The Tri-National Agricultural Accord provides an opportunity for state and provincial governments in the United States, Canada and Mexico to discuss the needs, challenges and expectations of their respective agricultural industries in the North American marketplace and to work toward solutions.
Animal-health company restructures, cut jobs
Elanco Animal Health Inc. recently began business restructuring following the closing of its acquisition of Bayer Animal Health. Elanco also stated plans to eliminate more than 900 positions across about 40 countries in sales and marketing, research and development, manufacturing and quality, and back-office support. Visit elanco.com for more information.
PSC awards broadband-expansion grants
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin recently approved more than $5.3 million in funding to 12 projects to expand broadband service. Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding was made available by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in September and will provide access to high-speed broadband internet to 10,262 homes and 782 businesses by Dec. 30.
The projects are expected to increase broadband capacity in underserved areas of the state while the need for distance learning and telework exists during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding comes as the Public Service Commission is accepting applications for a second round of $24 million in the state's broadband-expansion grant program. The application period closes Dec.1. Grants are expected to be awarded in spring 2021.
Wisconsin's 2019-2021 biennial budget provided $48 million through the biennium for broadband-expansion grants. For the 2020 round of funding, $24 million was made available. The Public Service Commission in March awarded 72 grants to extend high-speed internet access to as many as 3,182 businesses and 46,537 homes, including 39,778 locations that are currently unserved. Visit psc.wi.gov and search for "broadband projects funded" for more information.
Companies commit to buy carbon credits
Several companies recently committed to purchase verified agricultural-carbon credits through Indigo Carbon, a program that pays growers to reduce on-farm emissions, remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, and improve soil health.
The commitments are from the Boston Consulting Group, Shopify, Barclays, JPMorgan Chase, Givewith, IBM, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and New Belgium Brewing. They represent a milestone in the global effort to leverage agriculture as a climate solution by creating financial incentives for farming carbon, according to Indigo Ag.
The organizations have committed to a credit purchase price of $20 per metric ton of carbon-dioxide equivalents sequestered and abated in the 2020 growing season. Givewith’s funding engine is expected to accelerate adoption of cultivation methods to reduce on-farm emissions, remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, and replenish soil.
Indigo will use and support novel methodologies for measuring and verifying the net on-farm greenhouse-gas emissions impact of management-practice changes. Its Soil Enrichment Protocol will allow for scalable long-term monitoring of on-farm emissions, abatement and carbon removal, the company stated.
Verra, the nonprofit that manages the Verified Carbon Standard, is in the final stages of development of the Methodology for Improved Agricultural Land Management. The methodology has undergone review by the organization’s working group of scientists, farmers, government agencies, academics, private-industry representatives, and non-government organization leaders. The methodology is undergoing final review by third-party validators. It’s expected to be approved in November. Visit indigoag.com for more information.
Suspicious-seed shipments decreasing
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant and Health Inspection Service as of Oct. 30 has collected 18,535 packages of unsolicited seeds from outside the United States. While the suspicious shipments haven’t stopped the agency is receiving significantly fewer reports. That suggests the volume of shipments is decreasing, according to the agency.
The seed packages are thought to be part of an internet brushing scam where an online seller creates false online accounts and posts positive reviews of its products to boost its rating on an ecommerce site, the agency stated. Before an ecommerce site will consider an order valid, a shipment must be initiated to complete the transaction. Sellers that conduct brushing scams will often ship inexpensive items to complete the transactions. The more transactions a seller completes the better its rating and the more likely its items will appear at the top of search results on an ecommerce site. Visit aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/planthealth/news-info/unsolicited-seeds for more information.