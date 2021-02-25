Business News

Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grant applications sought
Wisconsin farmers and businesses seeking to grow their presence in local markets are encouraged to apply for Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin producer and processor grants. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will award a total of as much as $300,000 in grant funding. The grants can help farms and businesses more efficiently produce, process, market and distribute food in local markets including retail stores and institutions.
Previous grant recipients have generated about $10 million in new local-food sales, created and retained 211 jobs, and benefited more than 2,700 producers and 2,900 markets.
Grant applications must show a one-to-one match of cash or in-kind support accounting for at least 50 percent of the total project budget. Grants may not be used to fund feasibility studies or startups. Grants will be awarded following a competitive review process. Recipients will be notified of their awards June 1. The awards range from $5,000 to $50,000.
Proposals must be received by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection before noon March 26. Each proposal must include a cover page, a completed budget template, and a project description. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grants" or contact RyanD.Dunn@wisconsin.gov or 608-590-7239 for more information.
Conservation Stewardship Program deadline approaches
The next deadline for Conservation Stewardship Program applications is March 26. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service administers the program to helps farmers, ranchers and forest landowners earn payments for expanding conservation activities while maintaining agricultural production on their land. The Conservation Stewardship Program also encourages adoption of new technologies and management techniques.
Applications are accepted throughout the year. But producers interested in 2021 funding should submit applications to their local Natural Resources Conservation Service office by March 26.
Changes in the 2018 Farm Bill authorize the agency to accept new Conservation Stewardship Program enrollments from 2020‒2023. It makes additional improvements to the program.
- The agency now enrolls eligible, high-ranking applications based on dollars rather than acres.
- Greater payment rates are available for certain conservation activities such as cover crops and resource-conserving crop rotations.
- The agency now provides specific support for organic and for transitioning-to-organic production activities through the Conservation Stewardship Program.
Visit farmers.gov/service-center-locator for more information.
Aquaculture-training programs offered
The first cohort of the FarmoryWorks Aquaculture Technician Certification Program recently graduated. The 12-week certification program combined virtual lessons with in-person training and skill building. It addressed biosecurity, water-quality monitoring, aquaculture systems, fish-health and husbandry practices, and fingerling production.
Recruitment is underway for the second cohort of aspiring aquaculture technicians. Interested individuals can learn more about the program and participation requirements. Recruitment also is underway for the new FarmoryWorks Aquaculture Entrepreneur program. It will provide information to start or expand an aquaculture business. Visit farmory.org for more information.
USDA offers winter-storm assistance
Assistance is available to rural communities, farmers and ranchers, and small businesses affected by recent winter storms. The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers several risk-management and disaster-assistance options.
Even before disasters strike the agency provides tools for producers to manage risk through the Federal Crop Insurance Program, a public-private partnership between USDA’s Risk Management Agency and private companies and agents.
The Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program is available for crops for which crop insurance isn’t available. Risk protection includes crop-production loss and tree loss for certain insurance products.
Producers enrolled in the federal crop-insurance program or the noninsured crop disaster assistance program who suffer losses should report crop damage to their crop-insurance agent or local Farm Service Agency office within 72 hours of damage discovery. They should pursue that report in writing within 15 days.
The Farm Service Agency also has a variety of loans available such as emergency loans that are triggered by disaster declarations and operating loans that can assist producers with credit needs.
Several disaster programs are available for livestock and perennial-crop producers.
- The Livestock Indemnity Program and the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybee and Farm-raised Fish Program reimburse producers for a portion of the value of livestock, poultry and other animals killed or severely injured by a natural disaster or loss of feed.
- The Tree Assistance Program provides cost-share assistance to rehabilitate or replant and clean-up damage to orchards and vineyards that kill or damage individual trees, vines or shrubs.
The USDA reminds producers to keep accurate records to document losses and illnesses following cold-weather events. Livestock producers are advised to document beginning-livestock numbers and take photos or videos of losses. The USDA lists other common documentation options.
- purchase records
- production records
- vaccination records
- bank or other loan documents
- third-party certification
The USDA also provides financial resources through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. The resources help with immediate needs. They also provide long-term support to help producers recover from natural disasters and conserve water resources. Assistance may be available for emergency animal-carcass disposal from natural disasters and other causes.
The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service veterinarians are ready to work with partners to conduct on-site assessments to document the needs of affected producers. More information about protecting livestock is available on the agency's "Protecting Livestock During a Disaster" page.
The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service works with state, local and nongovernmental organizations to provide emergency nutrition assistance. That includes food packages and infant formula for households, shelters and mass-feeding sites serving people in need. The Food and Nutrition Service also administers nutrition-assistance programs at the request of states and works with local authorities to provide benefits. Emergency nutrition assistance and flexibilities requested by states and approved by the Food and Nutrition Service are posted to the Fodd and Nutrition Service's Disaster Assistance website.
Visit usda.gov and search for "Disaster Resource Center" and offices.sc.egov.usda.gov for more information.
Corn Growers elects new officers, board
The Wisconsin Corn Growers Association board of directors recently named its 2021 officer team. Mark Hoffmann will serve as president, Mike Berget will serve as vice-president, and Shane Goplin will serve as secretary-treasurer.
Doug Rebout was re-elected to serve his third term. He serves as a board member after having served as the organization’s president for the past three years. He farms in partnership with his mother, Mary Joan Rebout, and brothers, Daniel Rebout and David Rebout. Together they farm 4,000 acres of corn, soybeans, winter wheat and alfalfa. They ship about 200 steers per year and custom raise heifers for a neighboring farm. Rebout has served on the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change and is a member of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s board of directors.
Andrea Brossard and Luke Goessling were elected to serve their first three-year terms as directors. Brossard is a third-generation farmer from Beaver Dam. She and her family milk 400 Holsteins and farm 800 acres. She is a member of the Dodge County Farm Bureau’s board of directors. She also serves on the promotion and education committee of the American Farm Bureau Federation.
Goessling farms about 700 acres with his wife and two sons. Goessling also owns and operates a gravel-trucking company. He has been an active member of the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association, participating in many advocacy-related events.
Ben Huber was elected to serve as an associate director. He is the manager of the agronomy department at Insight FS. He and his wife, Stephanie Huber, help operate their family’s grain farm in northern Illinois.
The association’s at-large directors are Andrea Brossard, James Giese, Luke Goessling, Steve Knoebel, Doug Rebout and Zeb Zuehls. Ben Huber and Loren Jesch serve as associate directors. Joe Lauer of the University of Wisconsin-Extension serves as an ex-officio member of the board. Visit wicorn.org for more information.
Custom operators elect officers, directors
Members of the Wisconsin Custom Operators recently elected new officers and directors at its annual business meeting. The organization’s members derive their income in whole or part from providing custom-farming services.
Ray Liska, owner of Apollo-Vale Enterprizes in Cochrane, will serve as president. Jesse Dvoracheck, owner of Dvorachek Farm and Industry LLC in Brillion, will serve as vice-president. Josh Bartholomew, a corporate director at Oxbo International in Clear Lake, was re-elected secretary. Isaac Lemmenes, a corporate director at R Braun Inc. in St Nazianz, was re-elected treasurer.
Liska owns and operates Apollo-Vale Enterprizes and custom raises poultry for Gold’n Plump Farms. He is a 14-year member of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau where he served in various leadership roles. He also is a graduate of the Farm Bureau Leadership Institute.
Dvorachek is the owner of Dvorachek Farm and Industry, a custom-manure application company. He also is a member of the Professional Nutrient Applicators Association of Wisconsin, the Dairy Business Association and Peninsula Pride Farms, a farmer-led watershed protection group.
William Smith, owner of Smith Custom Farming LLC in Darlington, and Pat Johnson, co-owner of Number 2 Injection LLC, were elected operator directors. Smith was re-elected to a second term. Johnson is a new addition to the organization’s board.
In addition to Smith Custom Farming, Smith farms 2,000 acres of grain. He is a member of the Midwest Forage Association, the Lafayette County Farm Bureau and the National Federation of Independent Business.
Johnson co-owns Number 2 Injection, a custom manure-application business in Evansville. He is a member of the Professional Nutrient Applicators Association of Wisconsin.
Bryce O’Leary, owner of O’Leary Brothers Chopping Service LLC in Janesville, is retiring from the board. He also served as long-time president of Wisconsin Custom Operators. He was honored for his service to the organization. Visit wiscustomoperators.org or contact info@wiscustomoperators.org for more information.