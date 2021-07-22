Business News

USDA invests in small-business research
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently invested more than $2.3 million in the USDA Small Business Innovation Research Program. Eight grants totaling $812,939 were awarded to small businesses to improve plant production and protection. Eight awards totaling $797,602 were awarded for research in animal production and protection. Seven awards totaling $706,120 were awarded for conserving natural resources.
Among the funded Plant Production and Protection (Biology) Small Business Innovation Research projects is one at Argvegenix LLC of St. Louis. The project is called “Development of Novel Cover Crop, CoverCress, as a Sustainable Plant-based Protein Source for Food Applications.” The research is focused on CoverCress as a new source of protein for the plant-based protein market.
Among the funded Animal Production and Protection Small Business Innovation Research projects is one at Pan Genome Systems LLC of Madison, Wisconsin. The project is called “Multivalent Vaccines Against Infectious Bronchitis Virus.” It is focused on developing and testing new vaccines for treating severe respiratory infections in poultry.
Among the funded Conservation of Natural Resources Small Business Innovation Research projects is one at Applied Environmental Solutions LLC of Madison, Ohio. The project is called “Investigation of Passive Phosphorus Reduction Through Use of an Innovative Hydrogel Technology.” The research is focused on using hydrogel technology to reduce phosphorus resulting from fields, streams or outflows from constructed wetlands.
The next Phase 1 request for Small Business Innovation Research applications is scheduled to open in July 2021, with a deadline in October 2021. Visit nifa.usda.gov and search for “Small Business Innovation Research Program” for more information.
USDA invests in markets, resources
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently invested a total of $14.5 million in two programs – $8.6 million for 18 Economics, Markets and Trade projects, and $5.9 million for12 Environmental and Natural Resource Economics projects.
Among the projects awarded funding from the Economics, Markets and Trade grant program is one at the University of Arizona. Called “Using Field Level Soil Quality Data for Crop Insurance: A Big Data Simulation and Credibility Approach to Improve Crop Insurance Pricing and Agricultural Land Sustainability Practice,” the project will explore an improved crop-insurance method that uses soil information and big-weather data to increase premium-pricing accuracy.
Among the projects awarded funding from the Environmental and Natural Resource Economics grant program is one at the University of Arkansas. Called “Performance Feedbacks and Peer Comparisons in Irrigation Management,” the project is focused on helping producers make more informed irrigation-management decisions. Visit nifa.usda.gov for more information.
FDA shares animal drug-labeling changes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently launched a new resource to improve transparency and communication with veterinarians, animal producers and consumers about safety-related labeling changes made to FDA-approved animal-drug products. The new resource is in the form of a webpage titled “Animal Drug Safety-Related Labeling Changes.”
The webpage provides information on recent safety-related labeling changes. It will be updated on a monthly basis when changes to drug labeling are approved by the FDA. Safety-related labeling change information will be available on the webpage for two years after it is first listed. The webpage will feature only safety-related labeling changes. For more information about the most current labeling for a particular animal drug, veterinarians should contact the drug’s sponsor.
Since the beginning of 2021 safety-related labeling changes have been approved for the animal drugs Apoquel, Osurnia, Claro, Terramycin 100MR, TM-100D, and TM-50D.
Apoquel's labeling revisions focus on the fact that the development of new neoplastic conditions have been reported in dogs administered Apoquel. The revised labeling now also advises veterinarians to consider the risks and benefits of treatment prior to prescribing Apoquel to dogs with a history of recurrent serious infections or recurrent demodicosis or neoplasms. The revised labeling features a section called the post-approval experience. It lists the most important side effects reported in dogs since the product has been marketed.
The safety-related labeling changes for Osurnia and Claro warn that those ear products can cause irritation or injury to human or animal eyes. Veterinarians and veterinary staff administering the product should wear appropriate eye protection and restrain dogs while administering the drug to avoid head shaking that could splatter the product. Information was added to emphasize that dogs should be carefully examined prior to administering the ear products. In some cases the product may injure the ear drum or ear canal. The revised labeling of the two products also include a post-approval experience section.
The labeling for Terramycin 100MR, TM-10D, and TM-50D was updated to improve the clarity of the instructions for safe use in honey bees.
The FDA will alert the public to new safety-related labeling changes as they become available. Visit fda.gov and search for "CVM updates" to subscribe to email updates and for more information.
Produce company breaks ground
A groundbreaking for Heartland Produce’s new $29 million headquarters and distribution facility recently was held in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The third-generation family-owned business supplies fresh produce to retailers and foodservice distributors.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is supporting Heartland Produce’s expansion plans with as much as $500,000 in state income-tax credits in the next three years. The amount of credits Heartland Produce will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment during that period. The company is expecting to create 40 full-time jobs with average wages greater than $28 per hour.
The project will involve construction of a 205,000-square-foot produce-distribution facility with room for future expansion. During the COVID-19 pandemic the company saw increased demand. The new facility will give Heartland Produce room to create additional fruit and vegetable ripening rooms to increase production.
Heartland Produce was established in 1989 in Elgin, Illinois, but moved to Kenosha in 1994. The company has more than 160 employees working at the current Kenosha location and at grocery stores around Wisconsin. Heartland Produce distributes fruits, vegetables, organics and locally grown produce through its Organic Indeed and Fresh Indeed brands. Visit heartlandproduce.com and wedc.org for more information.