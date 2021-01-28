Business News

Coronavirus Food Assistance Program expanded
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide additional assistance through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Eligibility recently was expanded for some agricultural producers and commodities. And payments have been updated to accurately compensate some producers who already applied for the program.
Producers who are now eligible and those who need to modify existing applications may contact USDA’s Farm Service Agency by Feb. 26. Some of the changes are being made to align with the recently enacted Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. Others are discretionary changes being made in response to ongoing evaluation of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
The additional assistance builds upon the $23.6 billion in assistance already provided to farmers and ranchers impacted by the pandemic, according to the USDA.
Contract producers of swine, broilers, laying hens, chicken eggs and turkeys who suffered a decline in revenue in 2020 compared to their 2019 revenue – as a result of the pandemic – are eligible for assistance. Producers could receive as much as 80 percent of their revenue loss, subject to availability of funds.
Producers of pullets and turfgrass sod also are eligible for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments. The commodities weren’t explicitly included in the initial Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 rule. Payments are based on eligible sales. The payment calculation in the updated rule includes crop insurance indemnities, and the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program and Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program – Plus payments.
The Farm Service Agency adjusted the payment calculation to use the producer’s eligible 2019 calendar year sales, and 2019 crop-insurance indemnities, Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, and Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program – Plus payments. They’re multiplied by the applicable payment rate for all sales commodities – specialty crops, aquaculture, tobacco, specialty livestock, nursery crops and floriculture – for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2. Producers who applied during the sign-up period that closed Dec. 11, 2020, can modify by Feb. 26 an existing Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 application.
The Farm Service Agency also adjusted the payment calculation for certain row crops for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2. That’s specifically for crops which a producer had crop-insurance coverage but not an available 2020 actual production history-approved yield.
The Farm Service Agency is now using 100 percent of the 2019 Agriculture Risk Coverage-County Option benchmark yield to calculate payments when an actual production history-approved yield is unavailable rather than 85 percent. That was in the original Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 calculations.
The calculation change is only for producers with crop-insurance coverage who grow barley, corn, sorghum, soybeans, sunflowers, upland cotton and wheat. Producers who applied during the sign-up period that closed Dec. 11, can modify by Feb. 26 an existing Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 application.
A Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 1 inventory payment for swine has been added. It is intended to help producers who face continuing market disruptions from changes in U.S. meat consumption due to the pandemic. Swine producers with approved Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 1 applications will soon automatically receive a “top-up” payment of $17 per head. That increases the total Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 1 inventory payment to $34 per head.
Newly eligible producers who need to submit a Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 application or producers who need to modify an existing one can do so by Feb. 26. They may contact their local USDA Service Center.
The Farm Service Agency will extend 2020 Marketing Assistance Loans to provide additional flexibilities for farmers. The agency also is preparing to move forward on implementation of the remaining provisions of the recently passed Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. Visit farmers.gov/cfap for more information.
CME Group adds hemp-pricing data
CME Group recently added hemp-pricing data in DataMine, its self-service online data platform. The dataset from Hemp Benchmarks, a division of New Leaf Data Services LLC, allows CME Group market-data customers to access benchmark wholesale hemp-pricing data alongside historical data for futures and options.
New Leaf Data Services is an independent price-reporting agency for global cannabis and hemp markets. Datasets available in CME DataMine include monthly pricing for more than 21 different types of hemp products.
U.S. farmers in 2020 registered about 400,000 acres for hemp cultivation. The U.S. hemp market is projected to grow to more than $20 billion in 2025. Visit cmegroup.com and search for "hemp benchmarks" for more information.