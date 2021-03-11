Business News

Specialty-crop block grant applications sought
Applications for the 2021 Specialty Crop Block Grant program are being accepted by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The application deadline is Apr. 2.
Grants are awarded to projects focused on enhancing the competitiveness of specialty-crop industries through research, education or market development. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will use a competitive review process to select the most qualified projects for inclusion in Wisconsin’s state plan and submission to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for approval and funding.
Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, nursery crops, herbs and more. A list of eligible crops and more information about the program is available on the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service’s website.
Non-profit organizations, producer groups, government agencies, universities and other agricultural organizations are encouraged to apply. Applications may involve collaborations or partnerships between entities.
Grant funds will be awarded for projects to as much as three years in duration. Typical projects are awarded between $10,000 and $100,000. In anticipation of receiving funding selected project contracts and work would begin in fall 2021. Eligible project expenses would involve compensation for personnel, consultant services, materials and supplies.
A grant-writing PowerPoint tutorial video is available for interested applicants. Visit ams.usda.gov/scbgp or datcp.wi.gov and search for "specialty crops" or contact ryand.dunn@wisconsin.gov or 608-590-7239 for more information.
Quality Loss Adjustment Program deadline extended
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending the deadline to Apr. 9 for agricultural producers to apply for the Quality Loss Adjustment Program. The deadline is being extended due to recent winter storms and some clarifications to program rules. The program assists producers – including producers in Wisconsin – who suffered crop-quality losses due to qualifying 2018 and 2019 natural disasters. Visit fsa.usda.gov for more information.
Grasslands program-enrollment postponed
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is postponing the Conservation Reserve Program Grasslands signup originally planned to start mid-March. USDA’s Farm Service Agency will announce new signup dates in the coming weeks. The administration is currently evaluating the program and ways to increase enrollment.
CRP Grasslands helps producers and landowners protect grassland while enabling grazing activities to continue. Lands enrolled support grazing operations and promote plant and animal biodiversity. Lands also are protected from being developed. Timing of some activities, such as haying or mowing, may be restricted by the primary nesting season of birds. Visit fsa.usda.gov/crp for more information.
Cooperative funds COVID-19 relief efforts
Compeer Financial is dedicating $667,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts across its three-state territory of Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The cooperative will build on the $830,000 it donated in 2020 for a total of about $1.5 million in two years.
Compeer Financials’ support includes donations to local and rural-community foundations for pandemic-response efforts, grants for organizations and emergency-response providers, funding for regional foodbanks, donations to rural-healthcare facilities and a new rural schools education grant. Funding comes from the Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the organization’s corporate giving program.
The Rural Schools Innovation Grant Program is designed to support exemplary programs developed by rural schools during the pandemic. Eligible programs are those that have proven to be successful, that have been deemed essential and that require external funding support to continue. The one-time grant program is in partnership with the Rural Schools Collaborative. Applications will be available starting Apr. 1.
The Fund for Rural America will accept applications for two grants in the coming months. Priority will be given to projects and initiatives related to COVID-19 response efforts.
The application period for Compeer’s General Use Grant will open May 1. Applications for the Emergency Response Equipment grant program for volunteer fire, rescue and ambulance departments will open Aug. 1. Visit compeer.com/giving-back for more information.
Number of farms declines
The number of farms in the United States in 2020 is estimated at more than 2 million, a decline of 4,400 farms since 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The number of farms in all sales classes declined.
The agency reported that for the same time period 51 percent of all farms had less than $10,000 in sales and 81.5 percent of all farms had less than $100,000 in sales. It also reported that 7.4 percent of all farms had sales of $500,000 or more.
Total land in farms – about 897 million acres – decreased 800,000 acres from 2019. The biggest change for 2020 is that producers in the sales class of $10,000 to $99,999 operated 550,000 fewer acres than in 2019. The agency reported that 30 percent of all farmland was operated by farms with less than $100,000 in sales. And about 41 percent of all farmland was operated by farms with sales of $500,000 or more.
The average farm size for 2020 is 444 acres, unchanged from the previous year. Average farm size increased in the $250,000 to $499,999, $500,000 to $999,999, and $1 million or more sales classes. Farm size remained unchanged in all others. Visit nass.usda.gov and search for “Farms and Land in Farms 2020 Summary” for more information.
Compensation survey respondents sought
While pay isn’t the most important factor in retaining and motivating employees, it does matter. If compensation isn’t competitive with other employers, farmers will struggle to attract and retain employees. But it’s also good to know what other farmers are paying to keep one’s costs in line. Cornell University is seeking farmers to respond to an employee-compensation survey. The focus is on key positions such as herdspersons, crop managers and crew leaders.
The process requires only about 10 minutes per employee to enter.
- Select one or more employees who worked for you in 2020.
- Gather data about the regular and overtime hours they worked and how much pay they earned in 2020. Most farms will have this readily available in payroll records.
- Gather data about non-wage benefits they received and how much the employer paid for them. Include items such as the employer-paid portion of insurances and retirement, value of paid time off, and estimated market value of any provided housing, food or clothing.
- Enter the data along with other descriptive information about the employee’s position.
Farms with more complex workforces should enter multiple employees. Choose a few representative frontline employees plus any middle managers or senior managers.
Cornell University will collect information from a large number of farms of all types in New York and other states. The Cornell team will separate data by farm type – dairy, fruit, vegetable, greenhouse and so on – to provide more specific and customized reports.
There is no cost to participate. Farms that provide at least one usable employee entry will receive a report of the results and an invitation to attend a webinar discussion of the findings. All information will be kept confidential. Only aggregate data will be published or shared. The deadline for the survey has not yet been announced. Visit cornell.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_57HnbriTRnPdpZj or contact ls678@cornell.edu or rstup@cornell.edu or call 607-255-7890 for more information.