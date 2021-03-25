Business News

Hemp production rule published
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently published a final rule for the establishment of a domestic hemp-production program, effective March 22. Wisconsin will continue operating within the provisions of the 2014 Farm Bill through 2021. But the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is working to establish an emergency rule that will enable growers to take advantage of some provisions in the USDA’s final rule.
The Wisconsin agriculture department plans to publish its emergency rule in May. The rule will provide a pathway for hemp growers to remediate their crop if an initial regulatory test identifies that the crop exceeds the limit of 0.3 percent total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol.
While the remediation options are limited to certain federally permitted methods, they do provide an alternative to crop destruction. That will help growers reduce the risk of being suspended from the program due to elevated delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol levels.
The new federal rule caps negligent violations at one per year. Sampling of hemp plants can now include the sampling of the top eight inches of the plant versus the top two inches. Visit ams.usda.gov/rules-regulations/hemp and datcp.wi.gov and search for "hemp licensing" for more information.
Study stresses ag’s role in feeding economy
The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has served as a reminder of the critical role that the country’s food and agriculture industries play in a resilient food-supply chain. A new economic-impact study – commissioned by 33 food and agriculture groups – reinforces the significance of the industries as critical to American life.
One fifth of the nation's economy and one quarter of American jobs are linked to the food and agriculture sectors, either directly or indirectly. The study included the food and agriculture sectors' economic impact by state and congressional district. Key findings are featured.
- total jobs – 40,714,808
- total wages – $2.04 trillion
- total taxes – $797.22 billion
- exports – $155.58 billion
- total food and industry economic impact – $6.975 trillion
John Bode, president and CEO of the Corn Refiners Association, said the data are essential for policymakers considering changes to tax and trade issues that might affect the food and agriculture sectors.
The analysis includes indirect and induced economic activity surrounding the industries, which captures upstream and downstream activity. For example when a farm-equipment retailer hires new employees because farmers are buying more tractors, the new salaries are considered an indirect impact. There is a multiplier effect on the direct impact of food and agriculture. Visit at FeedingTheEconomy.com for more information.
Safety leader recognized
The Agricultural Safety and Health Council of America recently honored several individuals for leadership in agricultural safety. Among the honorees was Barbara Lee, executive director of the National Farm Medicine Center-National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety in Marshfield, Wisconsin.
The council’s safety awards acknowledge leaders who have made significant contributions to the advancement of worker health and safety, said Jess McCluer, chairman of the board of the Agricultural Safety and Health Council of America. Honorees have made positive impacts on the culture of agricultural safety through training, collaboration, promotion, education or research, he said.
Lee was honored with a lifetime achievement award. She was instrumental in establishing in 2007 the Agricultural Safety and Health Council of America. Her experience as an early-career nurse sparked her passion for agricultural health and safety. She directed development of an action plan, leading to the National Childhood Agricultural Injury Prevention Initiative. It was implemented in 1996 by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
Lee also led major efforts establishing voluntary standards for children’s work in agriculture and for protecting non-working children. She was recognized as an outstanding researcher in 2017 by the National Rural Health Association. Visit ashca.com for more information.
Farm Dog of the Year nominations open
Farmers are invited to submit nominations for the 2022 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest. The contest celebrates farm dogs and the ways they support farmers and ranchers.
The grand-prize winner will win a year’s worth of Purina dog food and $5,000 in prize money. The winner also will be recognized during a Farm Dog of the Year award ceremony at the American Farm Bureau Federation convention in January 2022. As many as four regional runners-up will each win $1,000 in prize money.
Farm-dog owners must be Farm Bureau members to enter dogs in the competition. Prospective applicants who aren’t Farm Bureau members can visit the organization's website to learn about becoming a member.
Dogs will be considered for their helpfulness to the farmer and his or her family, playfulness and obedience. The winner will be featured in a professionally produced video.
Eligibility guidelines and submission requirements are available at the website featured at the end of this article. Nominations, which include written responses to questions, still photos and an optional video clip, must be received by July 2.
The social-media contest, People’s Choice Pup, was a popular element of the Farm Dog of the Year competition in 2021. It will return in 2022. Profiles of the top 10 dogs will be shared beginning in October. The public will be invited to vote. Bragging rights and a year’s worth of dog food from Purina will be awarded to the People’s Choice Pup.
Visit fb.org/land/fdoty and fb.org/join for more information.
Agriculture and forestry universities ranked
QS World University Rankings in partnership with Elsevier recently ranked the world’s top 10 universities for the studies of agriculture and forestry. The rankings are based upon academic reputations, employer reputation and research impact.
- Wageningen University & Research
- University of California-Davis
- Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
- AgroParis Tech
- Cornell University
- ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology
- China Agricultural University
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- University of California-Berkeley
- Michigan State University
Visit topuniversities.com/university-rankings/university-subject-rankings/2021/agriculture-forestry for more information.
Cooperative offers grants
GreenStone Farm Credit Services is committing as much as $40,000 in grants for young, beginning and small-scale farmers. Each year the cooperative’s Grow Forward Grant program provides financial support to offset the cost of educational opportunities.
Individuals who qualify as a young, beginning or small-scale farmer may use grant funding toward farm or business consultations, educational courses and seminars, and resource-focused events or conferences. The program also allows individuals to use grant dollars toward their first GreenStone tax and accounting service.
To qualify for as much as $1,000 applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 35. They must have been farming for fewer than 10 years or have sustained annual gross sales from agricultural production of less than $250,000. They also must reside in GreenStone’s territory, which has 36 branch locations in Michigan and northeast Wisconsin. Both GreenStone members and non-members who qualify are encouraged to apply. Visit greenstonefcs.com for more information.
Conservation-award nominees sought
Nominations are open for the 2021 Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award. The Sand County Foundation presents the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 20 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation. In Wisconsin the $10,000 award is presented annually.
Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife-habitat management on private, working land.
Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. The application deadline is Aug. 5. The award will be presented at the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s annual meeting in December.
The Leopold Conservation Award Program in Wisconsin is made possible with support from the American Farmland Trust, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, Sand County Foundation, Compeer Financial, Culver’s, McDonald’s, U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service, We Energies Foundation, Wisconsin Corn Growers Association, Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board, Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association, and Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association.
Visit sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA for an application. Applications can be emailed to award@sandcountyfoundation.org. If mailed applications must be postmarked by Aug. 5, and mailed to Leopold Conservation Award, c/o Sand County Foundation, 131 West Wilson St., Suite 610, Madison, WI 53703. Visit sandcountyfoundation.org for more information.
Coalition formed to advance circular economies
The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers and several peer organizations recently formed Circular Economies for Food and Agricultural Systems. The society is leading the initiative to advance the transition of food and agricultural systems into circular systems by 2050.
Formally joining the coalition are the Agronomy Society of America, the Crop Science Society of America and the American Society for Soil Science – collectively known as the Tri-Societies – and the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association. The National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine also has expressed interest in supporting the initiative.
Support for the concept was provided by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine’s Board of Agricultural and Natural Resources. It approved an American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers proposal to conduct a consensus study and make recommendations for pathways to make the transition. The board is now seeking assistance within the academies and with stakeholders to raise an estimated $1.5 million to conduct the study.
Identifying how to move to circular systems will be important for the United States to maintain its position as a global leader in food and agriculture and to have a continued impact on commerce, the environment, health and security, said Darrin Drollinger, executive director of the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers. Creating a coalition to undertake activities that promote convergent systems for developing knowledge and technology will be key to successfully transitioning to circular systems, he said.
Among the activities planned is a mini-symposium to the held at the 2021 ASABE Annual International Meeting. Visit asabemeetings.org or contact drollinger@asabe.org for more information.
Environmental organization invests in soil-health startups
The Nature Conservancy recently started investments in a series of emerging agricultural-technology solutions with potential to accelerate adoption of regenerative-agriculture management practices. The environmental organization is working with iSelect – a venture-fund company – to identify companies developing solutions.
The Nature Conservancy is investing in five startup companies that show potential to scale solutions across one or more priority areas of soil health.
- expanded use of cover crops
- uptake of no-till practices
- improved plant diversity achieved through crop rotations
- precise or more efficient crop-input management
The five companies are listed.
- Growers Edge is a financial-technology company developed to deliver farm-enterprise income assurance through data-driven products, solutions and tools. The company reduces financial exposure for farm operations that adopt new technology or practices through warranty-backed crop plans and agricultural-financing solutions.
- Kula Bio is developing a biological nitrogen fertilizer to reduce run-off. An alternative or partial replacement for synthetic nitrogen fertilizer has potential for positive impact for farm profitability and the environment.
- Pattern Ag provides soil-microbiome analysis and recommendations for crop-input optimization. Focused on specific pest and disease pressures faced by corn and soybean farmers, the firm recommends application solutions for when and where they are needed.
- Stony Creek Colors is developing plant-based dyes such as indigo for the textile, cosmetics and food markets. The firm is working directly with growers to bring greater profitability and improve soil health with an alternative row crop to improve market-driven options for farmers to diversify crop rotations.
- SwarmFarm develops autonomous, robotic farming technologies for the precision application of nutrient and crop-protection inputs. The technologies for row-crop farming are focused on farm profitability and environmental benefit.
Visit nature.org and search for "rethinking soil" and iselectfund.com or contact soil_health_investing@TNC.ORG for more information.
Company sells high-oleic-soybean production
Calyxt Inc., a plant-based technology company based in Roseville, Minnesota, recently contracted to sell all 2020 grain production of its high-oleic soybean to Archer Daniels Midland, headquartered in Chicago. The transaction is a part of a go-to-market strategy, according to Calyxt. Sales began in the third quarter of 2020 and will continue through late 2021.
Archer Daniels Midland contracted to purchase all of Calyxt’s high-oleic soybean grain following an initial purchase earlier in 2020. The total purchases represent about 4 million bushels of the soybeans. Archer Daniels Midland will crush the grain and sell the resulting oil and meal.
Calyxt introduced in 2020 five high-oleic seed varieties. Archer Daniels Midland is seeing more customers asking for high-oleic products, according to Charlie Morris, director of customer portfolio management for Archer Daniels Midland. Visit calyxt.com and adm.com for more information.