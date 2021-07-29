Business News

Nitrate-webinar series offered
A virtual webinar series focused on nitrate in Wisconsin will be held on three dates in August, with a fourth date to be determined. The series will address the science and economics related to a number of approaches for farmers that have shown to minimize nitrogen losses to groundwater, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Each 60-minute webinar will be held during the lunch hour with time provided for a question-and-answer session. The series is presented by the DNR, the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension and the UW-Madison College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Groundwater pollution from human activities and natural sources occurs across Wisconsin. Nitrate is the state's most widespread groundwater contaminant, according to Wisconsin’s Groundwater Coordinating Council. Nitrate contamination of groundwater also is increasing in extent and severity.
About 90 percent of nitrate in groundwater is due to agricultural activities such as manure spreading and fertilizer application, according to the DNR. Other common sources of nitrate can involve septic systems and sewage-treatment practices.
Nitrate dissolves easily in water and doesn't adsorb onto the soil. It can be carried into the groundwater by rainwater and melting snow as they make their way through soil and bedrock into the underlying aquifer.
Nitrate impacts Wisconsin’s largest source of drinking water and is an economic loss to farmers. Initiatives completed by university researchers, government and the agriculture industry can help increase understanding of the multiple tools – approaches and agricultural best practices – to reduce nitrogen loss from agriculture.
The webinars will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 6, Aug. 13, Aug. 20 and a fourth date to be determined.
The Aug. 6 webinar is titled "Overview of Nitrate-Nitrogen Loss Models for Use in Agriculture and Estimates of Leachable Nitrogen from a Variety of Wisconsin Farms." The webinar will be presented by Francisco Arriaga, professor of soil science, UW-Madison, and Matt Ruark, professor of soil fertility and nutrient management, UW-Madison.
The Aug. 13 webinar is titled “Scenarios for Reducing Manure Applications on Permeable Soils During Fall and Cover Crops: A Review of Research and History of Their Use to Minimize Nitrogen Leaching Losses.” It will be presented by Joe Baeten, DNR northeast-team supervisor, Watershed Management Bureau, Karl Gesch, DNR nonpoint-pollution program coordinator, Watershed Management Bureau, and Mark Riedel, DNR water resources-management specialist, Watershed Management Bureau.
The Aug. 20 webinar is titlted “New Opportunities with Cover Crops for Wisconsin Farmers and Innovative Partnerships and Advances in Agricultural Nitrogen Management.” It will be presented by Robert Myers, director, University of Missouri-Center for Regenerative Agriculture, Tom Green, president, Integrated Pest Management Institute of North America, and Kristen Osgood, Integrated Pest Management Institute of North America.
The fourth webinar is titled “Preliminary Assessment of Economic Impacts on Wisconsin Farms of Reducing Nitrogen Losses.” It will be presented by Paul Mitchell, professor of agriculture and applied economics, UW-Madison, Deana Knuteson, nutrient and pest management program, UW-Madison, and Jeremy Beach, associate director, Renk Agribusiness Institute.
Visit dnr.wi.gov or call 888-936-7463 for more information.
Pandemic Livestock Indemnity assistance offered
Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses due to insufficient access to processing during the COVID-19 pandemic may apply for assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Livestock and poultry producers may apply for Pandemic Livestock Indemnity assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency by Sept. 17.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021 authorized payments to producers for losses of livestock or poultry depopulated between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 26, 2020. That was due to insufficient processing access as a result of the pandemic. The Pandemic Livestock Indemnity program payments will be based on 80 percent of the fair market value of the livestock and poultry and for the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals, according to the USDA.
Pork industry-supported analysis indicated that disruptions in processing capacity in the supply chain created a situation where small-scale hog producers – especially those who sold on the spot market or negotiated prices – bore a disproportionate share of losses. The USDA examined the difference between the negotiated prices for hogs and the five-year average. It documented a significant decline from April through September 2020 due to the pandemic.
USDA has reserved as much as $50 million in funds to provide additional assistance for small-scale hog producers who used the spot market or negotiated prices. Details on the additional targeted assistance are expected to be available soon.
Payments will be calculated by multiplying the number of head of eligible livestock or poultry by the payment rate per head and then subtracting the amount of any payments the eligible livestock or poultry owner has received for disposal of the livestock or poultry through the Natural Resources Conservation Service Environmental Quality Incentives Program or a state program. The payments also will be reduced by any Coronavirus Food Assistance Program – CFAP 1 and 2 – payments paid on the same inventory of swine that were depopulated.
There is no per person or legal entity payment limitation on Pandemic Livestock Indemnity program payments. To be eligible a person or legal entity must have an average adjusted gross income of less than $900,000 for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018. Visit farmers.gov/plip for a copy of the Notice of Funding Availability and for more information.
Meat, poultry processing funding comments sought
The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to commit $500 million of its Build Back Better Initiative funds to support new competitive entrants in meat and poultry processing. USDA will provide grants, loans and technical assistance to address concentration within the meat and poultry sectors and to relieve supply-chain bottlenecks by supporting new meat and poultry processing facilities.
USDA is soliciting public input on its strategy to improve meat and poultry processing infrastructure. Comments will be accepted through Aug. 30. Visit Regulations.gov and search for "USDA_FRDOC_0001-2465" for more information.
Fund protects producers from buyer defaults
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection administers an agricultural-producer security program that’s designed to protect agricultural producers from financial defaults by those purchasing the producer’s products. The agency is aware that Minnesota-based Pipeline Foods LLC has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. The company is licensed as a grain dealer in Wisconsin.
Any Wisconsin producer expecting a payment from Pipeline is encouraged to complete and submit a grain-dealer claim form for potential payment from the Wisconsin Agricultural Producer Security Trust Fund. Claims can be filed online. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "Agricultural Producer Security Default Claims" for more information. Any producer who is owed money by Pipeline is encouraged to seek legal advice from an attorney. Visit cases.stretto.com/Pipelinefoods or call 855-288-5577 for more information.
Well-water monitoring results released
Groundwater is the principal water supply for Sauk County municipalities, industries and rural residents. While municipal-water supplies are regularly monitored and required to meet drinking-water standards, private-well owners must decide when and what to test for and what to do if there’s a problem. Sauk County has been monitoring well-water quality.
The county in July 2019 began collaborating with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and the UW-Division of Extension’s Center for Watershed Science and Education to test a subset of Sauk County private wells as part of a long-term monitoring network. The five-year project is funded for the initial year of the project by Sauk County with additional funding support from the Ho-Chunk Nation.
Criteria were developed and used to select a network of wells representative of the county’s diverse soils, geology, land-use and well construction. A total of 802 landowners were contacted and 388 households that agreed to participate were sent sample collection kits.
About 400 participants submitted samples for Year 1 of the project. A total of 372 water samples were analyzed in Year 2. All samples were analyzed for nitrate-nitrogen, chloride, pH, alkalinity, total hardness, and conductivity at the state-certified Water and Environmental Analysis Lab. The goal is for at least 300 samples to be tested annually for the next four years.
Sauk County’s groundwater can generally be characterized as slightly basic – mean pH = 8.01, moderately hard water – mean total hardness = 226 milligrams per liter as calcium carbonate with low-moderate alkalinity – mean = 204 milligrams per liter as calcium carbonate. The aesthetic characteristics of the water are influenced by the geologic materials in which groundwater is stored and transported. The characteristics also are influenced by lesser values of pH, alkalinity and total hardness.
They are found in wells in northern Sauk County, wells near the Baraboo Hills where wells may be drilled into Baraboo Quartzite, and wells along the Wisconsin River, which may be shallower and access the sand-gravel aquifer versus bedrock.
Nitrate is a common health-related contaminant found in the county’s groundwater – mean = 4.3 milligrams per liter nitrate-nitrogen. Eleven percent of wells tested greater than the 10 milligrams per liter drinking-water standard. About 58 percent of wells tested measured greater than 2 milligrams per liter. That provides evidence that land-use activities are impacting water quality in more than half the wells of Sauk County, according to the county.
Chloride provides additional insight into the effects of land-use on water quality. Background levels of chloride in groundwater are typically less than 10 milligrams per liter. Forty-two percent of wells measured chloride greater than 10 milligrams per liter. The mean chloride concentration in Sauk County was 17.4 milligrams per liter.
The study provides an important benchmark of well water quality in Sauk County. Additional work will be done in years 3-5 to investigate the main factors affecting well water quality. Year 1 and 2 results provide a foundation for future sampling efforts to investigate how or if groundwater is changing through time. Visit sauk.extension.wisc.edu or contact kmasarik@uwsp.edu or call 715-346-4276 for more information.
Worker’s compensation rate decrease approved
Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable recently approved an overall 5.44 percent decrease in worker’s compensation insurance rates, effective Oct. 1. It marks the sixth consecutive year of rate decreases in Wisconsin.
As Wisconsin recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the action will help provide additional relief to businesses that could save more than $90 million from the decreased rate, the commissioner said. Visit wcrb.org or call 262-796-4540 for more information.
Governor tours UW-Platteville solar array
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers recently visited the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. There he toured the site of the soon-to-be-completed 2.4-megawatt solar array and the newly renovated Boebel Hall.
The solar array is scheduled to be operational in October. The state-owned solar array is projected to offset electricity by 17 percent, saving an annual $217,000 and reducing carbon emissions by 2,300 tons per year. It’s located on five acres of south-facing hill in UW-Platteville’s Memorial Park.
Plans for the project stemmed from a 2018 petition, signed by more than 300 students. They asked the university to achieve 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.
Evers also toured the newly re-modeled Boebel Hall, the university’s primary science building. The building is set to re-open for fall 2021 classes after undergoing a $23.7 million renovation, which began in February 2020. The renovated building features biology, environmental science and general chemistry laboratories and facilities. Visit uwplatt.edu for more information.
Rural Energy program applications sought
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for loan guarantees and grants for renewable-energy systems. The loan guarantees and grants may be used to make energy-efficiency improvements, conduct energy audits or for development assistance.
Funds are made available through the Rural Energy for America Program. USDA is seeking applications for fiscal year 2022 funding. The deadlines to apply for grants are Oct. 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022. Applications for technical-assistance grants are due Jan. 31, 2022. Applications for loan guarantees are accepted year-round.
State and local governments, federally-recognized tribes, land-grant colleges or universities or other institutions of higher education, rural-electric cooperatives, public-power entities, and Resource Conservation and Development Councils are eligible for grants to conduct energy audits and provide development assistance.
Interested applicants are encouraged to contact their local USDA Rural Development State Energy Coordinator well in advance of the application deadlines to discuss their project and ask questions about the program or the application process. Visit rd.usda.gov and search for “Rural Business-Cooperative Service State Energy Coordinators” for more information.
Surface-water grants offered
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications from eligible organizations to support projects that protect and restore Wisconsin waterbodies. More than $6 million is available through the Surface Water Grant Program to provide cost-sharing grants to support projects in the areas listed.
- Education, outreach and organization development
- Planning for lakes, rivers and watersheds
- Lake-protection planning and implementation
- Restoration of surface water, shorelands and wetlands
- Management-plan implementation
- Aquatic invasive species prevention and control
- Land acquisition/conservation easements
Eligible for the grants are lake associations and districts, river-management organizations, local units of government, nonprofits, schools and others. Individuals should partner with eligible organizations willing to sponsor a project. The state typically covers 75 percent or 67 percent of project costs, depending on the subprogram. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov and search for "surface water grants" for more information.
Alternative-protein agreement formed
ADM recently reached an agreement to acquire Sojaprotein, a European provider of non-genetically modified soy ingredients. Serbia-based Sojaprotein sells vegetable-protein ingredients in the meat alternative, confectionary, protein bar, pharmaceutical, pet food and animal-feed sectors. The company had more than $100 million in sales in 2020. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.
As the $10-billion global industry is forecast to grow to $30 billion in the next decade, the company is increasing its investments in alternative proteins, said Leticia Gonçalves, ADM’s president of Global Foods. Sojaprotein is the largest producer of plant-based protein in southern Europe, she said.
The acquisition would build upon ADM’s recent investments that encompass the company’s soy-protein complex in Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil, its new pea-protein plant in Enderlin, North Dakota, its PlantPlus Foods joint venture, and its partnership with Air Protein, a startup company. Visit adm.com for more information.
Collaborators to scale climate technologies
Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund recently joined Greentown Labs, an incubator for climate-technology startups. The fund invests in transformative technologies to accelerate the abilities of Amazon and other companies to achieve goals established in The Climate Pledge. Amazon co-founded the pledge, which calls on signatories to reach net zero-carbon emissions by 2040. That’s 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.
The Climate Pledge Fund was launched in June 2020 with an initial $2 billion in funding. It works with companies across many of the same sectors that Greentown's community of startups are working to innovate. Among those sectors are transportation, manufacturing, electricity, agricultural technology, circularity and building technologies. Visit theclimatepledge.com and greentownlabs.com/partners for more information.
Companies form cannabis pact
Agrify Corporation and Front Range Biosciences recently formed an agreement to combine cannabis cultivation and genetic research. Agrify develops precision hardware and software cultivation solutions for indoor agriculture. Front Range focuses on cannabis and hemp genetics.
The partnership will be based in both California and Colorado. Agrify's vertical-farming units will be installed at Front Range’s breeding facilities. The program focus will be on optimizing cannabis and hemp cultivation environments to drive the best performance from different genetic cultivars. Researchers will work to achieve maximum yield, consistency, and terpene output with minimum variance in cannabinoid levels.
Emphasis on terpene content and minor cannabinoids is expected to drive new flavors and experiences as the cannabis market evolves beyond measuring value simply by tetrahydrocannabinol content. The companies also plan to optimize production for large-scale cultivation. Visit agrify.com and frontrangebio.com for more information.
Grants awarded to colleges
The Agriculture and Rural Initiative, Compeer Financial’s donor advised fund, recently granted $825,000 to community and technical colleges across the cooperative’s 144-county territory. The organization in January announced it was committing $1.9 million in grants and scholarships in the next five years with the goal of further developing agriculture’s workforce. The recent announcement involves the first of three rounds of grants being presented. Many of the grants help to enhance the hands-on learning and real-world experiences offered to agriculture students at the colleges. Fourteen colleges received grants in the first round.
Chippewa Valley Technical College of Eau Claire, Wisconsin – $75,000 for a tractor, training for diverse populations, support for farm business and production management program, and other needs for programs in poultry, soil, tractor safety and beekeeping
Dakota County Technical College of Rosemont, Minnesota – $75,000 for large-animal shelter, animals and teaching model development
Gateway Technical College of Kenosha, Wisconsin – $75,000 for handicap-accessible garden area, horticulture supplies, veterinary-technician x-ray machine and oxygen lines
Highland Community College of Freeport, Illinois – $50,000 for precision-agronomy program’s first tractor
Illinois Central Community College of East Peoria, Illinois – $50,000 for a utility terrain vehicle with global-positioning-system technology and for the Ag, Diesel and Horticulture Showcase
Illinois Valley Community College of Oglesby, Illinois – $25,000 for equipment and technology for crops, soils and precision-agriculture laboratories, and professional development
Kishwaukee College of Malta, Illinois – $75,000 for greenhouse renovations and upgrades
Lake Land College of Mattoon, Illinois – $75,000 for student recruitment, agriculture-education software upgrades and professional development
Madison Area Technical College of Madison, Wisconsin – $50,000 for equipment updates for agricultural-service technician, agricultural-equipment technology, diesel-equipment technology and diesel and heavy-equipment technician programs, and student recruitment.
Ridgewater College of Willmar, Minnesota – $75,000 for precision-agriculture trailer and to implement a meat-cutting certificate program
Sauk Valley College of Dixon, Illinois – $25,000 for new tractor for agriculture education
St. Cloud Technical and Community College of St. Cloud, Minnesota – $50,000 for soft-skills development and agricultural-experience development
Vermillion Community College of Ely, Minnesota – $75,000 for a building for outdoor-learning laboratories, classrooms and storage
Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College of Shell Lake, Wisconsin – $50,000 for veterinary-technician canine surgical model, dystocia calf, bovine-injection simulator and ruminant model
The grants are expected to directly affect the lives of more than 2,710 students studying agriculture and agriculture-related fields, and to enhance curricula offered by more than 125 faculty members and instructors.
In addition to the 14 colleges, 16 others will receive grants in 2022 and 2023. Each partner college also will receive two annual $1,250 scholarships to award students enrolled in the school’s agriculture program or pathway in the next five years.
The colleges were selected as partners based on their agricultural-education offerings, agriculture-workforce development and geographic impact.
The Agriculture and Rural Initiative was created by the Compeer Financial board of directors in 2019 to make signature investments in programs and projects that directly address the needs of farmers and others working in agriculture. Visit compeer.com for more information.
Partnership promotes startups
ADM Ventures, the corporate venture-capital arm of ADM, has joined the Genesis Consortium. Genesis is a global alliance of venture-capital firms and corporations dedicated to supporting startups that leverage biology to promote human and planetary health.
Innovative startups are unlocking scientific advancements by leveraging biology and fermentation to produce nutritional, health and wellness, and biomaterial solutions sustainably and cost-competitively, said Ian Pinner, chief strategy and innovation officer at ADM. He said that ADM is focused on leveraging its fermentation experience to accelerate commercialization of innovations.
ADM Ventures invests in startups with disruptive technologies in human nutrition, animal nutrition and sustainability. It also seeks startups that use ADM’s assets and feedstocks to produce sustainable materials. Its separate internal, incubated new-products group creates and operates new product lines and new businesses for ADM.
The Genesis Consortium was founded by Silicon Valley-based investors SOSV and Mayfield Fund. SOSV is the parent company of IndieBio, a startup accelerator and early-stage investor for biology-centered startups worldwide. Visit genesisconsortium.org for more information.
Companies to produce biobased intermediates
Cargill and HELM recently formed a joint venture, Qore, to help manufacturers replace fossil-based chemistries with biobased intermediates. The companies are investing $300 million to build a commercial-scale, renewable 1,4-butanediol facility. The facility is planned to be built at Cargill’s biotechnology campus and corn-refining operation in Eddyville, Iowa. The plant is expected to be operational in 2024.
Biobased intermediates enable the apparel, automotive, electronics and packaging industries to improve their environmental footprint without sacrificing product performance or altering their existing manufacturing processes, according to Cargill.
The new venture combines Cargill’s supply chain and product commercialization in several bioindustrial markets with HELM’s experience in bringing chemical applications to the market.
The Qore joint venture will focus on producing QIRA, the next-generation 1,4-butanediol. Made through the fermentation of plant-based sugars, QIRA can save as much as 93 percent of greenhouse-gas emissions when replacing chemical intermediates made from fossil sources, according to Cargill. QIRA can be used for making spandex and other polyester-based chemical fibers as well as biodegradable plastics, polyurethane coatings, sealants and artificial leathers.
Qore has licensed Genomatica’s 1,4-butanediol-process technology and is using Cargill’s global feedstock supply and fermentation-manufacturing capabilities to initially produce and distribute an expected 65,000 metric tons per year minimally of QIRA. HELM will work with brand owners, original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to incorporate QIRA into their respective products. Visit cargill.com and helmag.com for more information.
Hemp-fiber line introduced
Delta Agriculture, an industrial producer and processor of hemp goods, recently launched a hemp-fiber line. The launch marks transitional growth from a hemp-flower producer to a full-scale industrial-hemp supplier.
The company has the technology to process hemp flowers, grain and fiber. It also may be able to start seed processing, according to George Overbey, CEO of Delta Agriculture. Currently operating more than 5,000 acres of farmland in West Texas, Kentucky and Colorado, Delta Agriculture is on target to plant 10,000 acres in 2021 and scale to more than 25,000 acres in 2022. The company uses proprietary genetics to optimize performance of its hemp seed, which is harvested at a genetics laboratory in Delta, Colorado. Visit deltaag.com for more information.