Business News

Prevented-planting policy updated
Agricultural producers with crop insurance may hay, graze or chop cover crops for silage, haylage or baleage at any time and still receive 100 percent of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s prevented-planting payment. Previously cover crops could only be hayed, grazed or chopped after Nov. 1, otherwise the payment was reduced by 65 percent.
The USDA’s Risk Management Agency added flexibility as part of an effort to encourage producers to use cover crops. Cover crops are especially important on fields prevented from planting because they help reduce soil erosion and boost soil health, the USDA stated.
The Risk Management Agency recognizes that cover crops aren’t planted as an agricultural commodity but rather with conservation benefits as the main benefit. For the 2021 crop year and beyond the agency won’t consider a cover crop planted following a prevented planting claim to be a second crop. But the agency will continue to consider a cover crop harvested for grain or seed to be a second crop. It remains subject to a reduction in the prevented-planting indemnity in accordance with the policy. Visit rma.usda.gov and search for "prevented planting" for more information.
Drought causes disaster designation
According to the "U.S. Drought Monitor" the Wisconsin counties of Kenosha, Racine and Walworth suffered from drought during the growing season. They recently were designated as natural-disaster areas, which allows the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans.
Emergency loans may be used to meet various recovery needs, such as the replacement of essential equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or the refinance of certain debts. The Farm Service Agency will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
The application deadline is Feb. 22, 2022. Producers in contiguous counties also are eligible. That includes the Wisconsin counties of Jefferson, Milwaukee, Rock and Waukesha, and the Illinois counties of Boone, Lake and McHenry. Visit farmers.gov and search for "Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool" and farmers.gov and search for "service center locator" for more information.
Company culturing pork from cells
MeaTech 3D Ltd. of Ness Ziona, Israel, is developing cell lines and technologies for the potential mass production of cultivated pork. The addition is part of the company’s plan to expand its cellular-agriculture technology offering, which already includes beef and chicken cell lines.
The company aims to develop the technology to produce end products as well as license its technologies to customers in the meat and alternative-protein supply chain. Visit meatech3d.com for more information.
Mixed-brand equipment viewable in single portal
DataConnect is a global initiative that enables farm equipment operators to view mixed-brand fleets in a single platform. It is now live with an expanded line of six major digital platforms. Case IH, STEYR and New Holland recently joined John Deere, CLAAS and the European farm-management platform 365FarmNet. The latter organizations launched the feature in fall 2020.
Farm operations using any self-propelled forage harvesters, combines or tractors from the participating brands may now view data in one participating platform. Customers may view five different machinery-data parameters from their machine fleet.
- current machine location
- historical machine position
- fuel-tank level
- status of machine in the field
- machine speed
DataConnect works without additional hardware and software components. It is designed to ensure secure data handling.
Partnerships sought to restore wetlands
To help protect and restore critical wetlands on agricultural lands the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing as much as $17 million through the Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is prioritizing proposals focused on assisting historically underserved producers conserving wetlands.
Eligible conservation partners protect, restore and enhance priority wetlands. The Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership enables integration of wetland restoration on working agricultural landscapes. Eligible partners include tribes, state and local governments, and non-government organizations. Partners are required to contribute a financial- or technical-assistance fund match.
Partners looking to learn more about opportunities for Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership funding for fiscal year 2022 are encouraged to attend a workshop beginning at noon Central Time July 15. Contact lisa.mccauley@usda.gov for more information.
Proposals from partners are due Aug. 15. The funding is available for fiscal year 2022, which begins Oct. 1, 2021. Visit nrcs.usda.gov and search for "state offices" for more information.
Agricultural-tourism website updated
The Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association recently updated its website. The website’s ‘search by feature’ option allows users to find winery and dining experiences, fairs and outdoor activities, farm-stay vacations or lodging, barn venues for special events and more. Visit wiagtourism.com for more information.
Genomics company appoints board member
Trace Genomics of Redwood City, California, recently appointed Robert Fraley to its board of directors. Fraley served for about 40 years as chief technology officer at Monsanto. He will provide guidance to Trace Genomics as it advances its science and products in the field of soil deoxyribonucleic-acid – DNA – testing.
Trace Genomics developed a soil-microbiome test to help farmers predict soil disease, soil health and crop quality using DNA sequencing and machine learning.
The company’s board also includes Bill Buckner, former president and CEO of Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation-Noble Research Institute, Veery Maxwell, a partner in Ajax Strategies, Cristina Rohr, principal of investments at S2G Ventures, and Mike Toelle, formerly with Country Partners Cooperative and CHS. Visit tracegenomics.com for more information.
Companies to develop autonomy solutions
Horsch and Trimble recently agreed to collaborate on developing solutions that enable autonomy in agriculture. The collaboration will integrate Trimble's guidance systems, path planning and in-field process automation with Horsch’s machines.
The first phase will bring automation to planning, machine-control and logistical challenges faced by sprayer operators to improve machine performance and reduce operating errors. The technology will establish a basis for operating fully autonomous machines, according to the companies.
The companies are currently implementing automation and driver support with steering systems. With increased automation a driver can perform additional in-cab tasks during field work, such as documentation, planning and coordination of work processes. Visit horsch.com and agriculture.trimble.com for more information.
Company adds novel cereal grain
Arcadia Biosciences Inc. recently acquired the assets of Agrasys S.A, a food-ingredients company based in Barcelona, Spain. The transaction will enable Arcadia to commercialize tritordeum, a cereal grain developed at Spain’s Instituto de Agricultura Sostenible-Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas. The grain was licensed exclusively to Agrasys for commercialization.
A combination of durum wheat and wild barley, tritordeum features elevated levels of fiber, protein and lutein. It also is water-efficient with good disease and pest resistance and broad environmental adaptability, according to Arcadia.
There is untapped potential for tritordeum in North America and other important cereal markets, according to Matt Plavan, CEO of Arcadia. Visit tritordeum.com and arcadiabio.com and agrasys.es for more information.
Plant-based protein deal inked
Animal-protein company JBS recently entered into an agreement to purchase Vivera, a plant-based food producer in Europe. Vivera develops and produces plant-based meat alternatives for retailers in more than 25 European countries. The deal involves three manufacturing units and a research and development center located in the Netherlands.
Vivera will join other JBS initiatives such as Seara International and Planterra Foods, with the OZO brand in the United States. Visit jbs.com.br/en and vivera.com for more information.
Soft-red-winter-wheat assets acquired
Grow Pro Genetics recently acquired the AgriPro soft-red-winter-wheat-breeding program owned by Syngenta. The sale involved soft-wheat germplasm and designation of Grow Pro Genetics as the exclusive supplier of AgriPro-branded wheat in the soft-wheat class.
Grow Pro Genetics is involved in varietal selection and testing of wheat genetics. It provides seed through the AgriPro-branded business as well as through private-label licensing. Grow Pro Genetics plans to release new varieties for pilot production and sales in 2021 and broader access to varieties in 2022.
The company’s business office is based in Bourbonnais, Illinois. Its primary research and development facility is in Hamel, Illinois. Visit growprogenetics.com more information.