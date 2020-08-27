Food-assistance program commodities expanded
Additional commodities are now covered by the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program in response to public comments and data. The U.S. Department of Agriculture also is extending the deadline to apply for the program. The USDA received comments and supporting data through June 22 for consideration of additional commodities. Commodities now eligible for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program are listed.
- Specialty crops – aloe leaves, bananas, batatas, bok choy, carambola, cherimoya, chervil, citron, curry leaves, daikon, dates, dill, donqua, dragon fruit, endive, escarole, filberts, frisee, horseradish, kohlrabi, kumquats, leeks, mamey sapote, maple sap, mesculin mix, microgreens, nectarines, parsley, persimmons, plantains, pomegranates, pummelos, pumpkins, rutabagas, shallots, tangelos, turnips-celeriac, turmeric, upland/winter cress, water cress, yautia-malanga, and yucca-cassava
- Non-specialty crops and livestock – liquid eggs, frozen eggs and all sheep. Only lambs and yearlings were previously eligible
- Aquaculture – catfish, crawfish, largemouth bass and carp sold live as food fish, hybrid striped bass, red drum, salmon, sturgeon, tilapia, trout, ornamental-tropical fish, and recreational sport fish
- Nursery Crops and flowers – nursery crops and cut flowers
The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program also has been changed.
- Seven commodities – green onions, pistachios, peppermint, spearmint, walnuts and watermelons – are now eligible for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability Act funding for sales losses. The commodities originally were eligible only for payments on marketing adjustments.
- Payment rates have been corrected for green onions, pistachios, peppermint, spearmint, walnuts and watermelons.
Remaining payments to be made -- Producers with previously approved applications initially received 80 percent of their payments to ensure availability of funding, according to the USDA. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency will automatically issue the remaining 20 percent of the calculated payment to eligible producers.
New applicant information supplied -- Producers who now apply for the first time to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program will receive 100 percent of their total payment, not to exceed the payment limit, when their applications are approved. Producers, especially those who haven’t previously worked with the Farm Service Agency, are advised to call 877-508-8364 to begin the application process. Producers also may apply online.
- Download the AD-3114 application form, complete it and submit it to one’s local USDA Service Center by mail, hand delivery or electronically.
- Complete the application form using the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Application Generator and Payment Calculator. It’s an Excel workbook that allows users to input information specific to their operation to determine estimated payments. They can populate the application form, which can be printed, signed and submitted to their local USDA Service Center.
- If producers have login credentials known as eAuthentication, they may use the online Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Application Portal to certify eligible commodities online, digitally sign applications, and submit them directly to the local USDA Service Center.
The application deadline is Sept. 11. All other eligibility forms, such as those related to adjusted gross income and payment information, may be downloaded. Visit farmers.gov/cfap and farmers.gov/coronavirus for more information.
Cooperatives plan to merge
Landmark Services Cooperative and Countryside Cooperative have agreed to move forward with a merger. Contingent upon a vote by the members of Countryside Cooperative the merger is expected to take effect March 1, 2021. Members of both boards have determined that joining the resources of the two cooperatives will increase their competitive advantage in ever-changing local and global agriculture markets.
The merged cooperative's headquarters are planned to be located in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin. There will be an ongoing evaluation of positions that will likely result in new jobs as well as some consolidations, according to Landmark Services Cooperative. Key impact areas of the merger are listed.
- Identification of as much as $5 million in savings through combined efficiency and procurement opportunities while safeguarding membership equities through capital-asset management and rationalization, increased sales and reduced operational costs.
- Organizational stability through financial improvements, gained efficiencies, increased sales, and investments in strategic-growth initiatives.
- Increased investment in employee development, training and growth to attract and retain talented employees.
- Ongoing technology leadership to streamline operations, enhance efficiencies, increase productivity, offer members new ways to do business, and drive increased value to members and their operations.
The boards have selected Landmark CEO Jim Dell to be the CEO of the merged cooperative. The appointment is expected to help ensure continuity and stability in leadership. Dell and Countryside CEO Frank Brenner will continue to work together after the vote to ensure a smooth transition. Visit landmark.coop or call 800-236-3276 and countrysidecoop.com or call 715-672-8947 for more information
Watershed-protection grant applications open
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting applications for the Producer-Led Watershed Protection grant program. Applications are due by Sept. 21. The grants are awarded to producer-led groups whose projects help support and advance conservation initiatives by bringing together farmers with their local communities.
Each group is eligible for as much as $40,000 each year in matching funds. Farmers and community members work together to identify strategies best suited for their specific watershed based on land surface, soil type, types of operations, resource concerns and other factors.
With increased funding provided in the 2019-2021 biennial state budget more producer-led groups can build their current network or start a new one, said Randy Romanski, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
To be eligible applicants must be groups of at least five farmers whose farms are in the same watershed. A watershed is an area of land where precipitation collects and drains into a body of water.
Each farm must have produced at least $6,000 in gross farm revenue in 2019, or $18,000 in the past three years. Each group must partner with either a county land-conservation committee, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension, or a nonprofit conservation organization. Both newly formed and established groups may apply. Grant funds may not be used for paying for real estate, loans, equipment purchases or lobbying.
Applications must be sent via email in Microsoft Word format. Application materials are available at datcp.wi.gov and search for "watershed protection" or contact rachel.rushmann@wi.gov or 608-224-4622 for more information.
Meat industry, OSHA form alliance
The North American Meat Institute and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration recently signed an alliance to provide Meat Institute members, the public and other stakeholders information, guidance and access to training resources to help protect workers in meat and poultry facilities during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the two-year alliance participants will develop information on recognizing coronavirus-transmission risks and best practices for preventing transmission. They’ll also address challenges for exposure control in meatpacking and processing facilities. Alliance participants will conduct outreach to small- and medium-sized facilities on available guidance and compliance-assistance resources. Visit meatinstitute.org and osha.gov for more information.