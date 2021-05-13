Business News

USDA offers grants for local, regional producers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently invested $92.2 million to provide Local Agriculture Market Program grants. The grants support the development, coordination and expansion of direct producer-to-consumer marketing, local and regional food markets and enterprises, and value-added agricultural products.
The grants are funded through the Farmers Market program as part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers Initiative. USDA launched the initiative in March to address shortfalls and disparities in how assistance was distributed in previous COVID-19 assistance packages. The agency is strengthening outreach to underserved producers and communities and small- and medium-scale agricultural operations.
Of the $92.2 million total, $76.9 million will be allocated to USDA’s Farm Market and Local Food Promotion Program. Projects in the Farmers Market Promotion Program support direct-to-consumer markets such as farmers markets and community-supported-agriculture operations. Projects in the Local Food Promotion Program support indirect-to-consumer markets such as food hubs and value-added product incubators.
The remainder of the total investment – $15.3 million – will be allocated to the Regional Food System Partnerships program. It will fund public-private partnerships that build and strengthen viability and resilience of local or regional food economies. Projects focus on increasing the availability of locally and regionally produced agricultural products and alleviating unnecessary administrative and technical barriers. Projects may cover the planning and design of a local and regional food economy as well as implementing or expanding an existing one.
All grants require matching funds from community partners or stakeholders. The amounts and match amounts vary by program and are specified in the request for applications.
Applications must be submitted electronically through grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on the due dates established in the respective Request for Applications.
Grant applications submitted after the due date won’t be considered unless the applicant provides documentation of an extenuating circumstance. Visit ams.usda.gov and search for "Farmers Market Promotion Program" or ams.usda.gov and search for "Local Food Promotion Program" or ams.usda.gov and search for "Regional Food System Partnerships" or ams.usda.gov and search for "Grants & Opportunities" or contact USDAFMPPQuestions@usda.gov or USDALFPPQuestions@usda.gov or IPPGrants@usda.gov for more information.
Emergency rule adds hemp-remediation option
Hemp growers will be able to take advantage of some provisions in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s final rule for establishment of a domestic hemp-production program. While Wisconsin will continue operating a hemp-research program in the provisions of the 2014 Farm Bill, the state’s new emergency rule will enable hemp growers to remediate their crop if an initial regulatory tetrahydrocannabinol test identifies that the crop exceeds the regulatory limit of 0.3 percent total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol.
While remediation options are limited to certain federally permitted methods, they do provide growers an alternative to crop destruction. Remediated crops will require post-remediation sampling and testing to confirm the hemp meets the regulatory limit of 0.3 percent total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol. That is expected to help more hemp lots pass Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection regulatory testing, and reduce the risk of enforcement action due to elevated total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol levels as growers continue to learn about hemp and different varieties.
The emergency rule also caps negligent violations at one per year per producer. It raises the level of total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol that constitutes a negligent violation. That will reduce the potential for growers to produce a crop with elevated delta-9 THC content that would constitute a negligent violation requiring a corrective action plan, according to the Wisconsin agency. Hemp producers receiving three negligent violations in five years are suspended from producing hemp for five years.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will hold a hearing to receive public input on the emergency rule within 45 days of May 3. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "hemp research program" and ams.usda.gov/rules-regulations/hemp for more information.
Heroes of Hope nominations sought
To celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month in May the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is recognizing farmers through its Heroes of Hope campaign. The campaign honors rural heroes who have helped others through a challenging time. That may have involved helping harvest crops, providing positivity in day-to-day work, encouraging others through a demanding planting or harvest season and so on.
Members of the agriculture community are encouraged to nominate individuals. Heroes of Hope will recognize five farmers who have helped a neighbor. They will receive prizes donated by local sponsors. The heroes’ stories also will be published in Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s “Rural Route magazine.”
Heroes of Hope is part of the Farm Neighbors Care campaign, which was created by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau with help from other agriculture organizations. Farm Neighbors Care sheds light on mental health in the farming community. Rural residents are urged to have face-to-face conversations with farmers and agribusiness owners. For some that conversation and check-in may be the dose of positivity needed to make it through a difficult day.
The nomination deadline is May 21. Award winners will be announced May 28. Visit wfbf.com and search for "Heroes of Hope" for the nomination form and for more information.
Soybean-board nominations sought
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting nominations for two seats on the Wisconsin Soybean Board. Producers who grow and sell soybeans in Districts 2 and 6 are eligible to nominate producers or be nominated to the board.
- District 2 – Buffalo, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties
- District 6 - Jefferson, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties
Forms can be requested by contacting debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov or calling 608-224-5116. Nomination forms must be signed, notarized and postmarked by June 1. The nominations must include the signatures of five eligible soybean growers other than the nominee.
Completed forms should be mailed to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911.
The Wisconsin Soybean Board election will be held from July 15 to August 14. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning Sept. 1. Visit wisoybean.org for more information.
Potato-board election begins
Wisconsin potato growers may vote to elect three members to the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board. The board is composed of nine producers in three districts across the state, with one at-large member elected every third year. The board is responsible for administering Wisconsin’s Potato Marketing Order. The board also secures and distributes funding for research, education and promotion of Wisconsin-grown potatoes.
Elected producers will serve three-year terms beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2024. Candidates were nominated during the period that ended Apr. 1. The three districts each have one open seat. Eligible growers may vote for the candidate in their respective district or write in other eligible producers. Nominees on the ballot are listed.
- District 1 nominee: Eric Schroeder, Antigo. District 1 encompasses Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Forest, Iron, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Vilas and Washburn counties.
- District 2 nominee: James Okray, Stevens Point. District 2 encompasses Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca and Waushara counties.
- District 3 nominee: John Bobeck, Markesan. District 3 encompasses Adams, Buffalo, Calumet, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, La Crosse, Lafayette, Manitowoc, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Ozaukee, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Winnebago and Wood counties.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has mailed ballots to eligible potato growers. Ballots must be emailed or postmarked by June 15. Growers who didn’t receive a ballot may request one by contacting debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov or calling 608-224-5116 for more information.
Members appointed to agriculture board
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers recently appointed three individuals to six-year terms on the board of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Two of the appointees are current members of the board, and one is a new appointee.
Doug Rebout is a partner in Roger Rebout & Sons Farms near Janesville, Wisconsin. His family farms 4,200 acres and raises 280 steers and 400 custom-raised heifers. Rebout is a member of the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association board. He also serves on the Governor's Task Force on Climate Change. He was first appointed to the board of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in July 2020.
Paul Palmby is president and CEO at Seneca Foods Corporation. In his 34 years with Seneca he has served in various management roles. He has served on the board of the Midwest Food Processors Association and the Wisconsin FFA Foundation. He also has served on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee. He currently serves on the board of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce.
Clare Hintz operates Elsewhere Farm, a production permaculture farm near Herbster, Wisconsin. The solar-powered farm features perennial fruits and nuts interplanted on five acres, intensive market gardens, and rare-breed pigs and chickens. Hintz is the editor of the “Journal of Sustainability Education." She has a bachelor’s degree in biology and writing, a master’s degree in sustainable systems, and a doctorate in sustainability education. She succeeds Kurt Hallstrand as a member of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s board. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.