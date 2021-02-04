Business News

In-person applicator-certification exams resume
Limited in-person commercial-pesticide-applicator-certification exams are resuming at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s testing locations in Waukesha and Wausau.
To help ensure adequate social distancing individuals must schedule their exam in advance. Test locations will have a limited number of seats available in each exam session. Facilities and exam materials will be disinfected and sanitized between sessions. Staff and participants will be required to wear face coverings.
Participants will receive exam results by mail. Exams won’t be graded on-site. Participants who pass their exam will obtain certification for five years. Additional testing dates and locations will be added when conditions allow.
Online exams for temporary applicator certification continue to be offered. To schedule an online exam and purchase training material, visit the University of Wisconsin-Pesticide Applicator Training Program website.
Private applicators should continue to contact their county Extension educator to schedule an exam. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "pesticide certification" and pestexam.datcp.wi.gov and patstore.wisc.edu or contact datcppesticideinfo@wisconsin.gov for more information.
Technician-training center to open
Universal Technical Institute, a provider of technician training in the transportation industry, recently developed a training program with AGCO Corporation. The Fendt Technician Academy will open in fall at the Universal Technical Institute’s campus in Lisle, Illinois.
Many diesel-program graduates go to work in the agriculture industry. That’s why the institute saw value in offering manufacturer-specific advanced training and credentials in agricultural equipment, said Sherrell Smith, the institute’s executive vice president of campus operations.
The 12-week program will train students to work with Fendt technology to gain knowledge about the brand's engines, powertrains, hydraulics, electronics and “Fuse” technology. Upon completion of the program, graduates will be associate, expert and Fendt technical theory-certified. Visit uti.edu and AGCOcorp.com and Fendt.com/us for more information.