Business News

Fund protects producers from buyer defaults
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection administers an agricultural-producer security program that’s designed to protect agricultural producers from financial defaults by those purchasing the producer’s products. The agency is aware that Minnesota-based Pipeline Foods LLC has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. The company is licensed as a grain dealer in Wisconsin.
Any Wisconsin producer expecting a payment from Pipeline is encouraged to complete and submit a grain-dealer claim form for potential payment from the Wisconsin Agricultural Producer Security Trust Fund. Claims can be filed online. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "Agricultural Producer Security Default Claims" for more information. Any producer who is owed money by Pipeline is encouraged to seek legal advice from an attorney. Visit cases.stretto.com/Pipelinefoods or call 855-288-5577 for more information.
Governor tours UW-Platteville solar array
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers recently visited the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. There he toured the site of the soon-to-be-completed 2.4-megawatt solar array and the newly renovated Boebel Hall.
The solar array is scheduled to be operational in October. The state-owned solar array is projected to offset electricity by 17 percent, saving an annual $217,000 and reducing carbon emissions by 2,300 tons per year. It’s located on five acres of south-facing hill in UW-Platteville’s Memorial Park.
Plans for the project stemmed from a 2018 petition, signed by more than 300 students. They asked the university to achieve 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.
Evers also toured the newly re-modeled Boebel Hall, the university’s primary science building. The building is set to re-open for fall 2021 classes after undergoing a $23.7 million renovation, which began in February 2020. The renovated building features biology, environmental science and general chemistry laboratories and facilities. Visit uwplatt.edu for more information.
Rural Energy program applications sought
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for loan guarantees and grants for renewable-energy systems. The loan guarantees and grants may be used to make energy-efficiency improvements, conduct energy audits or for development assistance.
Funds are made available through the Rural Energy for America Program. USDA is seeking applications for fiscal year 2022 funding. The deadlines to apply for grants are Oct. 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022. Applications for technical-assistance grants are due Jan. 31, 2022. Applications for loan guarantees are accepted year-round.
State and local governments, federally-recognized tribes, land-grant colleges or universities or other institutions of higher education, rural-electric cooperatives, public-power entities, and Resource Conservation and Development Councils are eligible for grants to conduct energy audits and provide development assistance.
Interested applicants are encouraged to contact their local USDA Rural Development State Energy Coordinator well in advance of the application deadlines to discuss their project and ask questions about the program or the application process. Visit rd.usda.gov and search for “Rural Business-Cooperative Service State Energy Coordinators” for more information.