Business News

USDA accepts new, modified assistance applications
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is implementing updates to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program for producers of agricultural commodities marketed in 2020. Expansion of the program was announced March 24 as part of an effort to reach a greater share of farming operations and improve USDA pandemic assistance.
Owners-producers of livestock or row or specialty crops may be eligible for financial assistance through Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2. The signup period has reopened as part of USDA’s new Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.
Participation in Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 1 is not required for assistance through the new program. Visit farmers.gov/CFAP or call 877-508-8364 for more information.
USDA seeks climate-smart trial proposals
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing in partnerships to increase climate-smart agriculture. That will include $330 million in 85 regional conservation partnership program projects and $25 million for on-farm conservation innovation trials.
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency is introducing a Climate-Smart Practice Incentive for Conservation Reserve Program general and continuous signups. The agency aims to increase carbon sequestration and reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. Among Climate-Smart Conservation Reserve Program practices are the establishment of trees and permanent grasses, development of wildlife habitat, and wetland restoration. The annual Climate-Smart Practice Incentive amount will be based on the benefits of each practice type.
The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is seeking proposals for on-farm trials, which are part of the Conservation Innovation Grants program. Climate-smart agricultural solutions and soil-health practices are project priorities. Proposals must be submitted by June 21.
Visit nrcs.usda.gov and search for "Conservation Innovation Grants" for more information.
USDA invests in climate-smart research
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest at least $21.7 million in several programs to help agricultural producers manage the impacts of climate change on their lands and production. The USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture awarded $6.3 million for 14 "Soil Health" grants and $5.4 million for seven "Signals in the Soil" grants through its Agriculture and Food Research Initiative.
The institute also is investing $10 million in a new program called “Extension, Education and USDA Climate Hub Partnerships.” Its mission is to train the next generation of agriculturalists and foresters to incorporate climate-change research into their management practices.
Among the projects awarded a soil-health grant is one being conducted at South Dakota State University. Titled “Flower Fields and Soils: The Impacts of Native Perennial Monoculture Plots on Soil Health,” it’s aimed at improving the sustainability of agricultural production and evaluating new practices to improve soil health.
One of the projects funded through the Signals in the Soil interagency program with the National Science Foundation is being conducted at the University of New Hampshire. Researchers working on the project – Novel Soil Frost Sensing Systems for Tracking Freeze-Thaw Cycles – will develop, test and deploy wireless sensors and a ground-penetrating radar system for continuous measurements of soil frost. Seasonal soil freeze and thaw can affect permafrost, agroecosystems, urban ecosystems and the interface between humans and the environment.
The Extension, Education and USDA Climate Hub Partnerships program is expected to strengthen and broaden the impacts of USDA’s Climate Hubs through the Cooperative Extension Service. Partnerships between Cooperative Extension and the Climate Hubs Program will help to ensure producers have information needed to plan for changing climate conditions and to consider climate-friendly farming practices.
USDA's Climate Hubs are led by the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service and Forest Service directors at 10 regional locations with contributions from other USDA agencies – the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Farm Service Agency, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, and the Risk Management Agency. The Climate Hubs link USDA research and program agencies in their region with the delivery of tools and information to agricultural producers and professionals. Visit our nifa.usda.gov for more information.
Accelerator speeds plant-based proteins
Benson Hill of St. Louis recently launched the Crop Accelerator to hasten development of plant-based proteins. Benson Hill maps findings of consumer-sensory panels, food-formulation testing, and farmer fields back to the plant-genomic level using data analytics.
With St. Louis-based Lagomaj Capital, Benson Hill is building a new controlled-environment research facility. The facility will enable plant breeders to develop varieties as much as four years faster than traditional research facilities, according to Benson Hill.
Benson Hill also recently added three specialists to its scientific advisory board. Mark Matlock will help the company further develop insights between plant genetics and consumer benefits. Matlock for several years was a senior vice-president of research at the Archer Daniels Midland Company. His work there included exploration of plant-based protein products and acquisitions of Wild Flavors and Biopolis.
Gary Fogel will support Benson Hill’s food-innovation engine, CropOS. He is the CEO of Natural Selection Inc. He also has an adjunct faculty role with the Computational Science Research Center at San Diego State University. He specializes in machine learning, particularly the application of computational intelligence to problems in biology, chemistry and medicine.
Julia Bailey-Serres will offer strategic guidance as Benson Hill seeks to better leverage the genomic diversity of plants to help address challenges in the food system. Bailey-Serres is the director of the Center for Plant Cell Biology at the University of California-Riverside. She conducts research on mechanisms of plant adaptive responses to environmental stresses.
The Crop Accelerator facility will enable Benson Hill to bypass the delays of seasonal field testing by coupling the new facility with its CropOS technology platform. Researchers will leverage plant science and data science with artificial intelligence-machine learning predictive crop-performance algorithms, said Jason Bull, chief technology officer at Benson Hill. Visit bensonhill.com for more information.
USDA urges survey completion
Farmers and ranchers may have received a Cash Rents and Leases survey from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The survey provides the basis for estimates of the current year’s cash rents paid for irrigated cropland, non-irrigated cropland and permanent pasture.
More than 260,000 producers received the survey. Information from it is used as an alternative soil rental rate prior to finalizing new rates each year for the Conservation Reserve Program. Survey responses from as many localities as possible help calculate more accurate rental rates.
Survey results will give farmers and ranchers a tool in negotiating rental agreements and help in financial planning, according to the USDA.
Farmers and ranchers are urged to complete the survey by June 21. The survey can be completed and returned by mail, phone or at agcounts.usda.gov.
Survey responses are kept confidential. Results will be available in aggregate form only to ensure no individual producer or operation can be identified. The National Agricultural Statistics Service will publish the survey results Aug. 27 at quickstats.nass.usda.gov.
Visit agcounts.usda.gov or nass.usda.gov and search for "cash rent surveys" or call 888-424-7828 for more information.
Long-range weather forecasting offered
BASF recently signed a global commercial agreement with Salient Predictions Inc. to provide customers access to long-range, seasonal weather-forecasting data. Salient uses proprietary algorithms based on a wide range of climate predictors such as sea-surface salinity readings.
Jeff Spencer, global technology and data lead at BASF Digital Farming, said that forecasting data – when integrated with BASF’s agronomic decision-making engine – will benefit farmers.
Raymond Schmitt, president and co-founder of Salient Predictions, said his company has conducted years of research on the role of the ocean in the climate system. The company has developed a set of environmental parameters and combined it with machine-learning techniques to improve temperature and precipitation forecasts from a minimum of three weeks to as much as a year ahead. Visit basf.com and salientpredictions.com for more information.
Demonstration-farm network formed
The Green Bay West Shore Demonstration Farm Network recently was formed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Oconto County Land and Water Conservation Department. They have a partnership with Wisconsin’s Marinette and Shawano counties. The partnership will support a network of farms to demonstrate best conservation practices to reduce phosphorus entering the Great Lakes basin.
The partnership will address the effectiveness of current conservation systems for reducing nonpoint-source pollution. Conservation systems that have the greatest environmental and economic benefit can be shown to farmers and the general public, said Angela Biggs, Wisconsin state conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Environmentally sustainable farming practices will be shown on four demonstration farms and provide other farmers opportunities to learn and adopt practices successfully on their farms, said Ken Dolata, department head at the Oconto County Land Conservation Department. The four Wisconsin farms are listed.
- Mahoney Farms, James Mahoney and family of Suring
- Brown Star Farm, Matt Bjelland and family of Gillett
- Finger Family Farm, Phil Finger and family of Peshtigo
- Wagner Farms, Hank Wagner and family of Oconto Falls
Objectives for the project are listed.
- Establish demonstration farms within the Peshtigo, Oconto and Pensaukee River Watersheds to test new and standard conservation systems to reduce phosphorus and sediment.
- Establish an efficient mechanism to share technology and information with farmers, agribusiness, conservation agencies and the public.
- Create opportunities for others to test their research and program ideas at the demonstration farms.
- Share information and lessons learned from the demo farms throughout the Great Lakes basin.
Funding from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative is being utilized for the effort. Contact ken.dolata@co.oconto.wi.us or call 920-834-7150, or matt.otto@wi.usda.gov or call 608-662-4422 x245 for more information.
Stewardship Alliance elects board
The Pesticide Stewardship Alliance recently elected officers and four members to serve on its board. The new officers are listed.
- Kimberly Gilbert, Corteva Agriscience, president
- Angie Martin, Heritage Environmental Services, vice-president
- Jennifer Thomasen, Bayer Crop Science, secretary
- Wendy Sue Wheeler, Washington State University, treasurer
- Taryn VanWassenhove, New Mexico Department of Agriculture, immediate past president
Each board member will serve a two-year term. The new board members are listed.
- Becky Roark, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, end-user representative
- Renee Woody, North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, government representative
- Michelle Wiesbrook, University of Illinois, institution representative
- Rachel Bomberger, Washington State University, at-large director
Members who continue to serve on the board are listed.
- Clint Shocklee, Tri-Rinse, container-management representative
- Annie Macmillan, Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, environment-public health
- Scott Birchfield, Syngenta Crop Protection, pesticide-industry representative
The waste-management representative post is vacant. Serving as ex-officio members of the board are Jennifer Park, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Office of Pesticide Programs, and Bonnie McCarvel, operations manager, Pesticide Stewardship Alliance.
Leaders join 'Decade of Ag'
More than 30 companies, organizations and individuals recently joined the "Decade of Ag" movement to align a shared vision for the next decade. It's focused on investing in the next generation of agricultural systems, restoring the environment and regenerating natural resources. The movement details action steps and desired outcomes.
Movement leaders have acknowledged that while many of them have made individual commitments related to sustainability and climate change, they now share with many others a 10-year vision of success. They plan to collaborate across the value chain to co-create solutions.
The Decade of Ag vision was finalized at the U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action's annual forum in fall 2020. More than 200 farmer, rancher, food, agricultural, finance, science and technology leaders participated.
The case for food and agriculture to become the first U.S. economic sector to become carbon-negative is promising. Emerging science has shown an achievable path, according to the U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance Ecosystem Services Science Advisory Council. But more collaboration and investment are needed to accelerate progress and make meaningful impact in reducing greenhouse-gas emissions. That means partnering with farmers on economic resiliency and investment, as well as advancing science, data, technology and innovation at scale. Visit usfarmersandranchers.org and usfarmersandranchers.org and search for "The Power of Resiliency in Agriculture's Ecosystem Services" for more information.
Initiative to reduce agriculture’s emissions welcomes PepsiCo
The Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research and the U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action recently marked the one-year anniversary of AgMission by welcoming PepsiCo as a founding partner. AgMission is an initiative to reduce greenhouse gases in agriculture.
The organizations had formed in February 2020 the Agriculture Climate Partnership. They recently rebranded the effort as AgMission to develop and implement climate-smart solutions at commercial scale.
AgMission aims to bring together organizations and companies focused on climate science and accelerating research and funding. The effort is leveraging data and research to create customized solutions for individual farms and ranches.
The groups envision a world where every farmer and rancher employs at least one climate-smart solution on every acre of farmland. The goal is for agriculture to be net negative for greenhouse-gas emissions.
“Many farmers and ranchers are doing great work employing climate-smart practices on their lands,” said Sally Rockey, executive director of the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research. “But tackling climate change will require more adoption of the practices across the entire agricultural community. AgMission seeks to create a collaboration that will bring us a step closer to positioning agriculture as the natural climate-change solution.”
PepsiCo is making a $5-million commitment to AgMission. The company is focused on improving soil health, reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, sequestering carbon, improving livelihoods and biodiversity, and improving water quality and quantity.
PepsiCo will support AgMission projects across three major work streams – driving behavior change across the food chain, supporting climate-resilient supply chains, and enhancing the impact of PepsiCo-funded projects that contribute to knowledge about ways to partner with farmers for improving food-system outcomes.
Margaret Henry, director of sustainable agriculture at PepsiCo, said the company sources more than 25 crops from more than 7 million acres of farmland across 60 different countries.
AgMission also has funded a National Academy of Sciences Review to identify how to best implement practices necessary to achieve negative greenhouse-gas emissions. The review is creating a “Scientific Roadmap to a Carbon Negative Agriculture System." Visit foundationfar.org/agmission or contact AGmission@foundationfar.org for more information.
Nitrate-contamination report released
University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers recently produced a report about farmers’ attitudes toward nitrate contamination of groundwater and agricultural practices required to address contamination. The report summarizes the results of a survey taken by farmers in Wisconsin’s Pepin County.
While nitrogen is needed and used to support crop growth, the issue of groundwater contamination and associated health impacts is a growing concern in Wisconsin, said Bret Shaw, report co-author and an associate professor in the department of life sciences communication at UW-Madison, and an environmental communication specialist with the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension.
The survey was sent to 91 farm operations in Pepin County. The report reflects 61 returned questionnaires and a 67-percent overall response rate. Results and recommendations from the study are featured.
- Farmers were most likely to use cover crops and split nitrogen applications to mitigate effects of nitrogen fertilizer in groundwater.
- Improving water and soil quality, decreasing erosion, suppressing weeds, reducing compaction and reducing nutrient loss were rated most highly when farmers were asked about what was important when deciding whether to adopt a new agricultural practice.
- Respondents rated their satisfaction with existing financial incentives and technical support for nitrate-reducing practices. Most respondents reported neutral or positive satisfaction, especially with technical support. Attitudes towards financial incentives were more negative or neutral.
- Most farmers didn’t know that nitrates can contribute to blue-baby syndrome, birth defects, colon cancer and thyroid disease.
- Most farmers were concerned about the impact of nitrates on human health. But they had comparatively lesser concern for their own health.
- Most farmers said they value the opinions of farm advisers – such as crop advisers and agronomists – and agencies – such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture, or county land and water conservation departments.
- Most farmers trust that other farmers are doing their part to address nitrate contamination. Trust among peers provides a good foundation for future farmer-led efforts.
Visit go.wisc.edu/nitrogenusesurvey or contact brshaw@wisc.edu for more information.