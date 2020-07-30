Company combines financial offices
Compeer Financial recently combined offices in Baraboo and Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. Clients will be served from the newly renovated Prairie du Sac location. All employees from the Baraboo office will move to the Prairie du Sac location.
While offices are currently closed to walk-in traffic due to COVID-19, Compeer Financial team members will continue to meet with clients at their homes and on the farm. Compeer Financial also encourages clients to explore online tools to access their accounts. Visit compeer.com/onlineservices or call 844-426-6733 for more information.
Hemp checkoff program proposed
A checkoff program to promote hemp is being explored by the National Industrial Hemp Council and the Hemp Industries Association. Funded through assessments on the produced commodity at the first point of sale, checkoff programs allow producers to pool resources for research, education and promotion efforts to expand sales and improve production efficiencies.
A checkoff program legitimizes a rapidly growing industry and will help hemp farmers compete on a level playing field with producers of other agricultural-related commodities, said Patrick Atagi, chairman of the National Industrial Hemp Council. The agreement with the council creates a focus on gathering data and distributing education as hemp cultivation expands nationally, said Rick Trojan, president of The Hemp Industries Association.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that in 2020 hemp producers will increase sales by $25.5 million. The department forecasts sales to increase to $64.5 million in 2021 and to $100 million in 2022.
The hemp organizations plan to form a working group with industry representatives to discuss how a checkoff would be structured and operated. The working group would guide development of a proposal to submit to the USDA that would include an industry analysis, justification for the program, program objectives and the impact on small businesses. Visit hempindustrial.com and thehia.org for more information.
Jefferson County awards grants
The Jefferson County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days grant-selection committee recently selected and awarded $69,000 in grant money to local community organizations. Applications were evaluated on individual merit; they were ranked based on community impact, need, project scope, populations benefited, funding partnerships, countywide representation and project timeline. The committee selected projects that would have long-term benefits for the community.
- Jefferson County 4C’s Milk Fund
- Jefferson County 4-H Dairy Youth
- Jefferson County 4th Grade Farm Tour
- Jefferson County Ag in the Classroom
- Jefferson County Agri-Business Club
- Jefferson High School Agriculture Department
- Johnson Creek FFA
- Lake Mills FFA Alumni
- Lake Mills FFA
- Oconomowoc FFA Alumni
- Rock Lake Troopers 4-H Club
- Schurz Green Tigers Garden Club
- South Side Eagles 4-H Club
- Watertown Agri-Business Club
- Watertown Public Library
- Wisconsin Milking Shorthorn Breeders Association
Jefferson County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days also will award more than $50,000 in scholarships to high school seniors for the next five years.
Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is a nonprofit educational organization that has sponsored an annual event showcasing agriculture and related industries since 1954. Jefferson County hosted the event July 23-25, 2019, at Walter Grain Farms near Johnson Creek, Wisconsin. Visit wifarmtechnologydays.com for more information.
Group changes name
The U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance recently changed its name to U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action. The name has been changed to illustrate the active role farmers and ranchers play to advance food and nutrition security, environmental sustainability and economic prosperity, according to the organization. The group also recently launched a new digital destination that highlights stories of food and agriculture leaders, and calls the industry to join in action projects to ensure a more-sustainable food system. Visit usfarmersandranchers.org for more information.
Meat processor approved for interstate
Story City Locker LLC is the first Iowa meat-processing facility to be admitted into the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Food Safety Inspection Service’s Cooperative Interstate Shipment program. Smaller state-inspected facilities are allowed to apply a federal-style mark of inspection and sell products across state lines with the program.
Members of the Iowa Meat Processors Association approached the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship in 2019 about implementing the program to help small meat-processing facilities grow their businesses. The program also helps livestock producers to sell their meat.
Cooperative Interstate Shipment facilities will receive periodic visits from USDA-Food Safety Inspection Service officials to ensure they’re operating in compliance with federal guidelines. Visit fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis -- search for "cooperative interstate shipment" -- and iowaagriculture.gov -- search for "interstate application" -- for more information.
World Food Prize events planned
“Breaking New Ground: Building Resilience Today for Improved Global Food Systems Tomorrow” recently was chosen as the theme of the 2020 Norman E. Borlaug International Symposium. The conference, informally known as the Borlaug Dialogue, will be held online Oct. 12-16.
The program will examine four major vulnerabilities in food systems – climate change, equity and access, nutrition, and finance and Investment. The focus is on actions and outcomes that advance food security and system resilience.
International leaders and specialists will address critical issues related to global food security. Interaction will be encouraged through round-table discussions and workshops. Also planned is a new plenary format that features increased accessibility for a broader audience.
The conference will be offered in a virtual setting in a week of half-day sessions. There will be three types of live sessions – a panel discussion, a roundtable session and a workshop. Participants will connect through a discussion board feature.
Related events offered virtually -- Other events join the Borlaug Dialogue as part of the World Food Prize Foundation week of events. They will proceed in a virtual format.
- The Global Youth Institute will be held Oct. 12-23. It will feature roundtable discussions and participation in the International Borlaug Dialogue. More than 200 student delegates from around the world will engage in live and on-demand sessions with leading food-security experts. They will share ideas for addressing hunger and poverty.
- Student web series offered -- New in 2020 is a free web series for students. It will be held Oct. 19-23. It will engage food-security organizations and offer tools for students to learn more about and become further involved in combating food insecurity.
- Laureate award ceremony planned -- The 2020 World Prize Laureate will be honored and officially awarded the World Food Prize. The ceremony will be made available via Iowa PBS and webcast beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 15.
- Iowa Hunger Summit -- The Iowa Hunger Summit will be a free event held Oct. 19- 23. Iowans are encouraged to engage in dialogue confronting and addressing hunger and food insecurity in the state. Breakout-session applications are being accepted through Aug. 1.
The World Food Prize recognizes the achievements of individuals who have advanced human development by improving the quality, quantity or availability of food. The prize was founded in 1986 by Norman Borlaug, recipient of the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize. Visit worldfoodprize.org/BorlaugDialogue and IowaHungerSummit.org for more information.
Companies combine for genetic progress
Vytelle and GrowSafe Systems Ltd. recently were combined to accelerate genetic advances in bovine biotechnology. The companies will operate as the Vytelle brand, part of the Wheatsheaf Group, an international investor in food and agriculture.
The companies will link genetic insights through GrowSafe’s database with in-vitro fertilization technology. That is expected to enable Vytelle’s customers to shorten the interval between elite animal identification and marketing of those genetics within the beef and dairy industries.
Vytelle’s goal is to close the feedback loop between genotype and phenotype, helping beef and dairy producers fast-forward generational advances by matching genetic traits to optimal outcomes. Visit vytelle.com for more information.