Domestic hemp program comments sought
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service is providing an additional 30 days for public comment on the interim final rule that established the Domestic Hemp Production Program Oct. 31, 2019. Comments are solicited from all stakeholders, notably those who were subject to the regulatory requirements of the interim final rule during the 2020 production cycle. Comments must be received by Oct. 8. Visit federalregister.gov and search for "domestic hemp production" or contact William.Richmond@usda.gov or Patty.Bennett@usda.gov or call 202-720-2491 for more information.
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program extended
An additional $14 billion in direct assistance will be provided to agricultural producers who continue to face market disruptions and associated costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Signup for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program – CFAP 2 – will run through Dec. 11, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Funds will be made available from the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to support row crops, livestock, specialty crops, dairy, aquaculture and other commodities.
Producers may apply for the program at USDA’s Farm Service Agency county offices. Payments will be made for three categories of commodities – price-trigger commodities, flat-rate crops and sales commodities.
Price-trigger commodities are major commodities that meet a minimum 5-percent price decline in a specified period of time. Eligible crops are barley, corn, sorghum, soybeans, sunflowers, upland cotton, and all classes of wheat. Payments will be based on 2020 planted acres of the crop excluding prevented planting and experimental acres. Payments will be made as indicated.
- the greater of the eligible acres multiplied by a payment rate of $15 per acre or;
- the eligible acres multiplied by a nationwide crop-marketing percentage multiplied by a crop-specific payment rate, and then by the producer’s weighted 2020 actual production history-approved yield.
If that history isn’t available, 85 percent of the 2019 Agriculture Risk Coverage-County Option benchmark yield for that crop will be used.
- Broiler and egg payments will be based on 75 percent of the producers’ 2019 production.
- Dairy – cow’s milk – payments will be based on actual milk production from Apr. 1 to Aug. 31, 2020. Milk production for Sept. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020, will be estimated by the Farm Service Agency.
- Eligible beef cattle, hog and pig, and lamb and sheep payments will be based on the maximum owned inventory of eligible livestock, excluding breeding stock, on a date selected by the producer between Apr. 16, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2020.
Flat-rate crops that either don’t meet the 5-percent price-decline trigger or that don’t have data available to calculate a price change will have payments calculated based on eligible 2020 acres multiplied by $15 per acre. Eligible crops are alfalfa, extra-long staple cotton, oats, peanuts, rice, hemp, millet, mustard, safflower, sesame, triticale, rapeseed and several others.
Sales commodities refer to specialty crops, aquaculture, nursery crops and floriculture, and other commodities not included in the price-trigger and flat-rate categories. Eligible are tobacco, goat milk, mink – including pelts – mohair, wool and other livestock excluding breeding stock not included in the price-trigger category that were grown for food, fiber, fur or feathers.
Payment calculations will use a sales-based approach, where producers are paid based on five payment gradations associated with their 2019 sales.
Additional commodities are eligible in the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 that weren’t eligible in the first iteration of the program.
Payment is limited to $250,000 per person or entity for all commodities combined. Applicants that are corporations, limited-liability companies or limited partnerships may qualify for additional payment limits when members provide personal labor or personal management for the farming operation. The special payment-limitation provision has been expanded to include trusts and estates for both the first and second iterations of the payment program.
Producers must certify they meet the adjusted gross income limitation of $900,000 unless at least 75 percent or more of their income is derived from farming, ranching or forestry-related activities. Producers also must be in compliance with highly erodible land and wetland-conservation provisions. Visit farmers.gov/cfap or call 877-508-8364 for more information.
Well sampling completed, analysis ongoing
The fourth and final round of private-well sampling to identify fecal sources of contamination has been completed. The Southwest Wisconsin Groundwater and Geology Study of Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties began in late 2018 to assess private-well water quality and determine probable sources of any contamination found.
Scientists in March 2020 randomly selected 35 private wells after earlier sampling found they were contaminated with coliform bacteria or nitrate levels greater than the drinking-water standard. The latest phase of the study found fecal contamination in 21 of those 35 wells.
Samples were analyzed for specific viruses and bacteria that indicate fecal contamination from human wastewater or livestock manure. Not all of those viruses and bacteria can cause illness. Scientists found evidence of contamination from human, cattle and swine sources.
In 17 of the 35 sampled wells the scientists found pathogens associated with gastrointestinal illness in humans. But they haven’t calculated the health risk for the results, which depends on the specific pathogen, its concentration and the health of the person who drinks the water.
It’s too soon to draw study conclusions, according to the scientists. While the well sampling is completed data analysis is ongoing.
The percentage of contaminated wells from the sampling event doesn't represent the entire region because they were chosen from wells already shown to be contaminated earlier in the study. The study team will look for correlations between water quality, geology and well construction. The study’s final report is expected to be completed in 2021.
The study was initiated by Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in collaboration with researchers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey-University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension, and the U.S. Geological Survey. The study is supported from the counties and agencies involved, the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance, the Iowa County Uplands Watershed Group and donations from citizens of Lafayette County. Visit wgnhs.wisc.edu and search for "SWIGG" for more information.
Rainfall-index-crop-insurance comments sought
Public comments are sought on recommended improvements to the Pasture, Rangeland, Forage Rainfall Index Crop Insurance Program. The comment deadline is Nov. 5. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency contracted for an independent evaluation of the program to determine its effectiveness as a risk-management tool for livestock producers.
The recommendations could be applied to other rainfall-index programs such as apiculture and annual forage. The Risk Management Agency will review all comments and determine what recommendations should be implemented for the 2022 crop year. The evaluation involves several recommendations.
- adjusting the county base value productivity range
- better targeting of indemnities
- focusing Pasture, Rangeland and Forage on viable forage-production areas
- focusing coverage on risk-reducing intervals
- taking an alternative approach to reducing frequent shallow losses, and
- modifying the county base value
Details on the recommendations are published on the Risk Management Agency's website for public review and comment. Comments can be submitted via email to rma.kcviri@usda.gov or by mail to Director, Product Administration and Standards Division, Risk Management Agency, USDA, P.O. Box 419205, Kansas City, MO 64133-6205. Visit rma.usda.gov/Topics/Publications for more information.
State distributes $8 million to farmers
More than 3,300 Wisconsin farmers received a total of $8.4 million in the second round of the Wisconsin Farm Support Program funding. In the first round $41.6 million was distributed to about 12,000 farmers in 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. The program used $50 million of the state’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to provide direct support to help cover economic losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The second round of funding was available to farmers whose gross income from farming in 2019 was between $10,000 and $5 million. About 60 percent of funding recipients in the second round reported a gross income from farming of less than $40,000, said Randy Romanski, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit public.tableau.com and search for "Wisconsin farm support" to view an updated funding-distribution map and for more information.
Amazon removes listings for suspect seeds
Amazon is removing listings for live plants and seeds for planting that are offered and fulfilled by non-U.S. residents. The action is in response to the recent influx of unsolicited seed shipments into the United States.
Amazon also is removing listings for live plants and seeds for planting that are offered by non-U.S. residents who are using Fulfillment by Amazon and have an inventory in one of Amazon’s fulfillment centers. It is expected that other e-commerce companies will follow Amazon’s lead, according to the American Seed Trade Association.
The seed association’s staff recently met with officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant and Health Inspection Service for an update on the investigation of unsolicited seed shipments. The USDA agency is aware of more than 20,000 reports of people receiving unsolicited seed shipments. It has received more than 10,000 packages for testing, according to the American Seed Trade Association. To date more than 3,000 packages have been tested and more than 4,000 different types of seed have been identified. The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed that more than 95 percent of the packages came from China.
The American Seed Trade Association stated that it’s continuing to monitor the situation with the USDA agency and international counterparts. Contact rdunkle@betterseed.org for more information.